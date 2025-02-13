Famous South African influencer Dineo Moloisane made headlines on social media after she broke up with singer Presss

The star was recently dragged and judged over her new man on social media by netizens

This was after a video of Moloisane posing with her new man went viral online after it was posted

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Dineo Moloisane got judged over her new bae. Image: @dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

It is no lie that mjolo has dribbled many of our favourite celebrities and influencers this past year, and Dineo Moloisane is one of them.

The radio presenter and influencer made headlines once again on social media after her break up with her boyfriend and musician Presss Sihlangu. Earlier on, Moloisane caught smoke regarding her new relationship as many netizens judged her over the new guy she is currently dating.

This came after a video of the influencer who claimed Lil Wayne had DM'd her posing with her current bae went viral on social media, with her fans expressing their disappointment. The clip was posted on Twitter (X) by an online user @LerayM127234.

The video was captioned:

"Dineo Moloisane hates herself. There’s no other explanation."

Netizens weigh in on Dineo's new relationship

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Dineo Moloisane's newfound romantic relationship. Here are some of the comments below:

@phothoma02 said:

"Nah, guys those who really take Dineo's content serious, really hate themselves."

@SHECoffeeColor wrote:

"Her kids were already calling Pres daddy. Not Nico bathong after everything he put her through."

@RamaphiriMpho responded:

"Nna I just feel sorry for those poor kids."

@MrsMonnica commented:

"She’s legit doing what most women do privately."

@Diimpho_M replied:

"I don’t like how she exposes her kids to all these men, girl do whatever you want but protect those girls!"

Netizens disapprove of Dineo Moloisane's new boyfriend. Image: dineomoloisane

Source: Facebook

Amapiano DJ and producer Kabza De Small allegedly cheats on wife

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Amapiano star Kabza De Small's cheating scandal.

Some spicy photos were leaked by the alleged side chick, suggesting that the Imithandazo hitmaker was seeing other women on the side despite already being a married man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News