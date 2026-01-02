Former The River star Sindi Dlathu trended following a picture of her and her sister that went viral on X (Twitter)

The pair had Mzansi amazed because of their uncanny resemblance and striking beauty while rocking natural hairdos

Peeps showed love to the South African actress Sindi Dlathu and her younger sister

South African actress Sindi Dlathu was on everyone's timeline after a throwback photo of her and her little sister resurfaced.

An X (Twitter) user posted the photo of Dlathu, but mistakenly said it was her younger daughter. Fans, however, quickly spotted that it was the former The River actress's younger sibling.

Sindi and sister trend

X user @RefiloeSibeko posted the photo of Sindi and her sister, Tina Dlathu. The pair seemed to have been out and about as they rocked casual outfits. One thing that stood out for people was their matching hairstyles, as they both did updos with their natural afro hair.

The star keeps a relatively private life and rarely posts about her loved ones. The one time she did was on Instagram after she held a luncheon to honour and celebrate the people who had her back during her career. Her sisters were in attendance, and some of her close friends and colleagues.

"What do you give to people who have so selflessly loved you and supported your craft? Nothing will ever be enough to say thank you for the kindness and love that daughters of Sindi and other the supporters of my work have shown me. But, since my appreciation is all I can give for now, my team and I put together a special luncheon where I got to meet and personally thank an amazing group of people for their love and support. We ate, we sang, we laughed, and we cried," Dlathu wrote.

Sindi hinted at more special occasions such as these, which would be open to the public and people who shaped her career, as well as her fans.

Tina Dlathu gave fans a look at her and her siblings in a photo that went viral with 342K likes. Fans were mesmerised by their beauty, with Primmy_pictures jokingly saying, "The River,The Ocean And The Lake."

Another user, @Kazi_Nceba said, "You guys look one, copy and paste. Sindi, Sindizile and Sindizana."

Lindiwe Dikana vs Lelo Mthiyane

In a previous report from Briefly News, an X post sparked a widespread debate on who is South Africa's most ruthless soap character.

Fans examined plot twists from the SABC 1 hit series Skeem Saam and the now-cancelled 1Magic series The River. Lelo Mthiyane was played by Amanda Du Pont, and Lindiwe Dikana was portrayed by seasoned actress Sindi Dlathu. Fans shared clips and memories of iconic confrontations.

X user @hrhbitch__ shared, "Lelo was crazy but she wasn’t a villain like Lindiwe Dikana guys be serious Lindiwe literally buried her own child while she was alive." Other fans also agreed that Lindiwe was wicked, unlike Lelo, who was just crazy.

