An X post ignited widespread debate on South Africa's most ruthless soap character

Fans dissected brutal plot twists from Skeem Saam and The River

Engagement surged as users shared clips and memories of iconic confrontations

Social media erupted when a post on X dissected soap opera legacies, sparking a debate about villains. Netizens debated which was the worst between Lelo Mthiyane's instability and Lindiwe Dikana's calculated cruelty.

The two characters, from Skeem Saam and The River respectively, have rocked TV screens in recent years, embarking on roles that demanded a considerable degree of villainy from them.

Lelo Mthiyane was played by Amanda Du Pont, who, in real life, enjoyed a Dubai vacation with a friend. The character began appearing on the SABC 1 show Skeem Saam in 2014. Her role continued until 2021, and she has since made guest or cameo appearances and hinted at potential returns.

On the other hand, Lindiwe Dikana is portrayed by seasoned actress Sindi Dlathu. The character has graced Mzansi screens since first appearing in The River in February 2018, when the show premiered. More recently, Dlathu joined the Nexflix series Unseen.

Below is the X post that sparked the clash:

Lindiwe Dikana's dark legacy

Dikana commands attention in The River as a formidable force. She navigates power struggles with unyielding resolve. Key storylines reveal her burying daughter Tumi alive after learning of a family secret. Dikana also orchestrates Thato's murder and scatters enemies across Gauteng, ensuring loose ends stay buried.

Her methods escalate dramatically, including feeding a rival to lions and ambushing her husband's wedding with rebels. Dikana throws Nyakallo from a moving train and abandons Vero in a burning shack.

Lelo Mthiyane's twisted path

Mthiyane stirred unease in Skeem Saam through erratic decisions. The character, who arrived in Turfloop's community, committed acts that shattered family bonds. Her most memorable scene was the suitcase incident, where she concealed her boyfriend Kwaito's body. This deception unfolded amid everyday settings, heightening the horror.

Her instability manifested in broader conflicts, targeting those close to her. She eliminated threats, leaving trails of suspicion in the township. Skeem Saam's portrayal framed her as a product of desperation, yet her choices alienated allies and fuelled chases.

Fans react to the post

The original post triggered a flood of contributions, each user staking claims on villain supremacy. Below are the top two comments.

One user, @BowNkambule, remembered a Skeem Saam scene:

"She was walking around Turfloop with Kwaito in the suitcase, then asked Kat to help her take the suitcase to the taxi."

Another user, @LungileGodwana, recalled a play on The River:

"She fed that one lady to the lions. got rebels to ambush her husbands wedding, threw Nyakallo out of a moving train and left Vero in a burning shack. Yoh, Madlabantu [Lindiwe] is top two and not number two!"

Amanda Du Pont is nothing like Lelo Mthiyane

Unlike her debated character on TV, Du Pont's real-life persona is way different. Beyond acting, she is a women's rights activist whose recent donation to a national cause contributed to purple-themed protests across the country ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Briefly News reported at the time that netizens thanked her for the gesture.

