Amanda du-Pont and her friend Nompumelelo Mayiyane are on vacation in Dubai, where they are living their best lives

Amanda and Nompumelelo kept their Instagram followers updated on their trip with stunning content

Mzansi praised Amanda du-Pont and her friend for going on vacation together in Dubai, with many commenting on their holiday glow

Amanda du-Pont goes on vacation in Dubai Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi is praising Amanda du-Pont and her friend Nompumelelo Mayiyane, who are living their best lives on vacation in Dubai.

Amanda du-Pont gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of her vacation in Dubai after she shared five pictures with the caption “pov: trip made it out the group chat.”

She shared photos of herself looking stunning in a two-piece black swimsuit sitting in a yacht with the Atlantis The Royal Hotel in the background and another with Nompumelelo posing on top of a yellow Lamborghini jet car with the seven-star Dubai hotel, the Burj Al Arab, in the background.

During her vacation in Dubai, Amanda du-Pont also drove the yellow Lamborghini jet car, with her friend in the passenger seat throwing up a peace sign.

Mzansi praises Amanda du-Pont

Fans were happy to see Amanda du-Pont having fun in Dubai with her friend Nompumelelo. Mzansi also showered the duo with praise for looking stunning while on vacation.

Here are some of the comments on her Instagram post:

@teeconsultingg said:

“Friendship goals 😍❤️”

@Langabongumusa commented:

“So the building behind you guys 🔥🔥🔥”

@dineo_banzi said:

“The glow 😍😍, you look absolutely gorgeous 😍🫶”

@slf_portrait asked:

“Body and skin goals yoh🔥😍 I'll paint your ceilings for you. Can habibi do that?”

@nosii_blackgold gushed:

“❤️❤️❤️And just like that you took over the world and Mars,Amanda 😍”

@nkosinathimapisa added:

“Great pics 👌 and the views 🔥”

@goodness682 remarked:

“Oh dear lord! Such beauty!😍😍”

Amanda du-Pont and her friend in a jet car in Dubai Image: @mpume_may23 Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

No sign of Amanda du-Pont's rumoured bae

Although the vacation looks like the stuff of what dreams are made of, there's no sign of her rumoured boyfriend, Bafana Sindani.

Earlier in January, netizens dragged Amanda du-Pont after taking a closer look at her married alleged boyfriend Bafana Sindani.

Mzansi claimed that the former Skeem Saam actress is overlooking Bafana’s physical appearance for the 'bag'.

Amanda du-Pont has neither denied nor confirmed that she is dating a married man, but she shared a cryptic video on her alleged boyfriend's wedding anniversary.

Bafana Sindani and his wife celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in November 2024.

Amanda du-Pont shows off lux Hermès Birkin bag

In other news, Briefly News reported that Amanda du-Pont bragged about one of her expensive bags, which is worth over R450k.

Several South Africans couldn't believe how much the bag cost and shared their reactions to her video.

@SA_Tourism1 questioned:

"How can it be second-hand and cost half a million?"

@iThando said:

"Nice, but I hope we're never asked for donations later on in life."

