The South African media personality Amanda du-Pont has once again showed off one of her expensive bag

A video of the former Skeem Saam actress flaunting her Hermès Birkin bag, which is worth over R450K, was shared on social media

Many netizens were stunned by the cost of the bag, and others shared their reactions to the video

Amanda Du-Pont showed off her expensive bag. Image: Oupa Bopape

The South African actress Amanda Du-Pont became the talk of the town on social media regarding one of her most expensive handbags.

Amanda owns a Hermès Birkin bag worth over R450K

One thing about Mzansi's local celebrities is that they taste the finer things in life. They flaunt shoes, bags, clothes, cars—you name it—on social media.

Recently, the former Skeem Saam actress and businesswoman Amanda du-Pont trended on social media after the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of her unboxing her new expensive Hermès Birkin bag, which is worth over R450K on his Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Amanda du-Pont shows off her second hand Hermès Birkin bag worth over R450 000."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the price of Amanda's bag

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to how much the bag Amanda flaunted online was worth. Here's what they had to say:

@SA_Tourism1 questioned:

"How can it be a second-hand and cost half a million?"

@iThando said:

"Nice, but I hope we're never asked for donations later on in life."

@chipunzaamandat asked:

"So how much is a brand new Birkin?"

@shaz___m commented:

"People are monied."

@dracotino responded:

"Materialism is crazy. Why should a handbag be 450K? What value does it bring to someone's life?"

@Trevor325679631 replied:

"The things I could do with this kind of money."

