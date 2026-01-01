South African actor Wiseman Mncube posted a romantic video of himself and his wife, Nokubonga Ngobese, sharing a tender embrace amid exploding fireworks to usher in the new year 2026

Gossip influencer Musa Khawula shared the clip on X with a shady caption forecasting that the couple won't have a good year, playfully signing off as 'Gossip Girl'

Mzansi social media users reacted with a mix of laughs, calls for Musa to be kinder in the new year, and playful jabs at his dramatic prediction, sparking lively online discussions

Wiseman Mncube and his wife started 2026 with fireworks romance. Image: Wiseman Mncube

Mzansi's beloved actor, Wiseman Mncube, gave fans a glimpse into his festive celebrations as he welcomed 2026 alongside his wife, Nokubonga Ngobese.

In a heartwarming video shared on social media, the pair stood locked in an embrace on a paved outdoor area, dressed in casual yet cultural attire.

Mncube, in a white shirt, shorts, and a traditional headband, while Nokubonga sparkled in a black sequined dress. Fireworks erupted around them, creating a magical backdrop that captured the essence of new beginnings and love.

The clip, which quickly went viral after being reposted by gossip king Musa Khawula, showed the couple sharing a quiet moment amid the bursts of light and smoke.

The couple tied the knot in September 2025.

Watch their video below:

Musa Khawula adds drama to the festive vibe

Never one to shy away from stirring the pot, Khawula captioned his repost:

"Wiseman Mncube and his wife, Nokubonga Ngobese, welcome you to the New Year 2026. Oh! This couple won't have a good year, xo xo, Gossip Girl."

The ominous prediction left many scratching their heads, wondering if it was just Khawula's signature shade or a hint at unseen drama.

Known for his unfiltered takes on celeb lives, Musa often channels the 'Gossip Girl' vibe to drop bombshells that keep Mzansi talking.

Mzansi weighs in on the shady prediction

The post drew a flurry of reactions on X, with users mixing humour and gentle rebukes.

@TheFixer000 pleaded:

"It’s a new year, Musa, be nice.😭"

@Tebogo16_09 laughed:

"Even ka new year Musa is still rude asf 😭😭😭."

@RealMbombo called it out strongly:

"Haybo, that's a gqwirhy [witchy] thing to say. 😳 You really are a killer, mfo. Inhliziyo yakho imnyama thsu [you have an evil heart]."

Others leaned into the fun, like @RealMadamCoco, who dubbed him:

"Musa the fortune teller. You see the future😂."

@15TeeJay asked:

"😂 How can you tell?"

@AmoNtombi urged kindness:

"It's a new year, be kind Xo xo, Gossip Girl."

Wiseman and Nokubonga's journey to forever

Wiseman Mncube, a star known for his powerful roles in series like Uzalo, where he played Sbonelo, and the epic Shaka iLembe, found love again after losing his first wife eight years ago.

He tied the knot with Ngobese in a stunning traditional wedding in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, on September 28, 2025.

The ceremony blended Zulu heritage with modern flair, featuring vibrant colours, cultural dances, and heartfelt moments shared on social media.

Wiseman Mncube and his wife were married in late 2025. Image: Wiseman Mncube

