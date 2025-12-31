As DJ Zinhle celebrated her latest trip around the sun, a wave of creative and heartfelt tributes poured in from fans and celebrities alike, with Siv Ngesi making a particularly memorable appearance

The outspoken actor and comedian left a comment on one of the DJ’s birthday portraits that was so unconventional it bordered on provocative, leaving some fans scratching their heads

His sophisticated remark completely bypassed many followers, sparking a confused debate in the comment section as users questioned whether his words were a brilliant display of wordplay or a subtle jab at the fashion icon

Siv Ngesi's compliment to DJ Zinhle left many confused. Images: djzinhle/ Instagram, iamSivN/ Twitter

Sivuyile "Siv" Ngesi has once again left social media scratching its head with another creative display of his sharp wit and vocabulary.

On DJ Zinhle's 43rd birthday on 30 December 2025, Musa Khawula posted a picture of the DJ/ businesswoman, and among the birthday wishes and comments about Zinhle's youthful appearance was Siv Ngesi's sophisticated remark about the DJ's ageless beauty.

"Ageing like whiskey."

Similar to the famous term "Ageing like fine wine," the phrase is used to suggest that a person improves with age, becoming more desirable and valuable over time, much like how high-quality whiskey develops richer character and value as it ages.

It's a metaphor for graceful ageing, suggesting a positive transformation from sharp youth to mellow maturity, adding layers of personality and a sense of being aged to perfection.

While his comments seemingly failed to reach Zinhle, it certainly did the rounds online as social media users took turns critiquing the meaning and intention behind Siv's statement and whether or not it was a subtle jab at DJ Zinhle.

Social media reacts to Siv Ngesi's comment

While some fans immediately caught onto the wit, others were left confused as a compliment flew over their heads, as many users scrambled to figure out if Siv was being complimentary or just plain cheeky. Read some of the comments below.

lelethubb asked:

"Is this a compliment or what, guys?"

Ledwabajahiem was confused:

"Not sure if it is a compliment or an insult."

Online users confused Siv Ngesi's compliment as a jab at DJ Zinhle. Images: iamSivN/ Twitter, djzinhle/ Instagram

YkMcebisi was curious:

"What is that supposed to mean?"

LadyHe posted:

"Not sure what to make of this."

TholisoN questioned:

"What is the meaning of this?"

The viral interaction serves as a perfect reminder of how easily the fine line between wit and offence can be blurred in the digital age.

While Siv Ngesi’s intellectual brand of humour nearly caused a social media meltdown, the eventual realisation of his intent transformed a potential scandal into a moment of shared laughter among fans and the online community at large.

