South African DJ and musician DJ Zinhle celebrated her birthday this week, and she did it in true Zinhle style

A controversial blogger revealed that the Indlovu hitmaker turned the big 43 and even shared a cute photo

Some fans appreciated DJ Zinhle, who is embracing her 40s with grace, while others stated that they were convinced she was still in her 30s

DJ Zinhle's age on her birthday had many of her fans in disbelief. Image: Djzinhle

South Africa's number 1 female DJ, DJ Zinhle, is at an all-time high after marking her birthday.

The star took to social media to share the news with her followers, who flooded in with sweet birthday wishes.

DJ Zinhle celebrates her birthday

It would not have been a DJ Zinhle celebration without her announcing something major. Fresh off the success of Zee Nation Fest in 2025, Zinhle has announced the 2026 version.

"Grateful for another year with you Bestie, Thank you. Let’s do @zeenationfest next year? Ticket link is in my bio...love you," DJ Zinhle said.

On Instagram, she shared a video montage of her career highlights, showcasing her progress from then to now. The star has been crowned by DJane as the number 1 African female DJ many times. She has also launched successful business ventures, including Hair Majesty and ERA by DJ Zinhle jewellery line.

DJ Zinhle turned 43 on 30 December. Image: Djzinhle

Fans showered the star with sweet birthday wishes. Check them out below:

mbalinosiphobuthelezi shared:

"So on bestie, we will be there. Happy Birthday, Beyoncé."

janey21_0 wished:

"Happy Blessed Birthday."

Snenhlanhlas said:

"Happy birthday, Bestie. Tickets secured. We will be there again in 2026."

miss.llouza said:

"We marking our 3rd registers. Happy Birthday Bestie."

tha_aura359 joked:

"I won’t miss this one, bestie. I’m coming with the husband, who met you before me."

dj_cndo wished:

"Happy Birthday Bestie @djzinhle. Wishing you many more years filled with joy, happiness and good health. I love you."

diedericks.l stated:

"Happy birthday sassy @djzinhle. Fellow Capricorn. My fave DJ."

DJ Zinhle clashes with fans

It was not always rosy between DJ Zinhle and her fans. After her husband was exposed for allegedly cheating, DJ Zinhle lashed out at her fans in defence of Murdah Bongz.

"Bestie, let me tell you, it is super hard ... I decided I'm going to let this thing go. I'm not going to respond to this. I'm just going to let it go, but letting it go is so hard, cos it's so easy to get angry and want to react, but sometimes, not even sometimes, for me especially, most times I would actually love to let things go.

"I don't want to fight. I don't want to have a conflict. I don't want to respond to anyone online. I don't want to explain myself. I just want an easy life, but let me tell you, sometimes it is so hard to just let it go, because people will just question things."

