DJ Zinhle finally took on controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula after he alleged that her husband, Murdah Bongz, cheated on her

Her response divided social media, with some applauding her clapback, while others urged her to address the infidelity allegations directly

In response, Musa Khawula did not back down and made more serious accusations, this time targeting DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle finally addressed Musa Khawula's allegations that Murdah Bongz was having an affair. Image: djzinhle/Instagram, Zweli_Thixo/X

DJ Zinhle finally responded in style after controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula accused her husband, Murdah Bongz, of cheating.

The My Name Is hitmaker, who has been trending since the allegations surfaced, did not bother with a long statement or a rant. Instead, DJ Zinhle flipped the script and let humour do the talking.

DJ Zinhle responds to Musa Khawula in style after cheating claims

On Saturday, 8 November 2025, DJ Zinhle posted an AI-generated video showing Musa Khawula awkwardly apologising for spreading lies. She paired it with a trash emoji and Musa Khawula lipsyncing to her song Sorry which features Section Five and MK Productions, playing in the background. The post was captioned:

“Apology accepted… 🚮”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to DJ Zinhle's response to Musa Khawula

In the comments section, social media users were divided into team Musa Khawula and team DJ Zinhle. While some applauded DJ Zinhle’s response and continued mocking Musa Khawula, others urged her to address the allegations directly rather than use sarcasm.

Here are some of the comments:

@Waylonjunior said:

“If the apology was truly accepted, then why throw it away? He’s still coming for you and your husband. Forgiveness doesn’t stop fate.”

@Regomoditswe___ laughed:

“Why did you make it seem like he loves bathing. 😂 He’s so clean here.”

@sabelostormz asked:

“Why do you guys want people to apologise for telling the truth?”

@mmlets said:

“Some people live for other people’s downfall; you can either choose to be one of those people or you can choose to mind your own business🤷🏾‍♂️”

@AluSuks asked:

“You forgive someone who didn’t ask for forgiveness?”

@ke_kgethegile highlighted:

“He cashed out this one. Someone closer to you is busy feeding him with the info.”

@Julio_makano said:

“If they give you lemons, you make lemonade.”

@abby_twa2 asked:

“Who apologised, Musa or your hubby?”

DJ Zinhle addressed Musa Khawula's allegations against her husband.

How did Musa Khawula respond to DJ Zinhle's trolling?

Meanwhile, Musa Khawula refused to back down. On his official X account, Khawula doubled down, this time accusing DJ Zinhle of cheating on Murdah Bongz. You can see his response by clicking here.

SA looks back at DJ Zinhle’s old reaction to being cheated

DJ Zinhle's current response to the cheating rumours being spread by Musa Khawula contrasts with her previous reaction.

Briefly News reported that Mzansi revisited DJ Zinhle's response to being cheated on amid a new wave of rumours.

The response was unearthed and reshared on 5 November 2025 on X (Twitter), following serious claims against Murdah Bongz. Social media users applauded DJ Zinhle's new way of handling rumours, while others offered advice.

