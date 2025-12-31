Murdah Bongz appreciated his wife, DJ Zinhle, on her 43rd birthday, which was on 30 December 2025

The musician and former Black Motion group member posted a cute photo of DJ Zinhle on stage and penned a message to her

The lovely couple tugged at heartstrings, and fans showed them love, especially looking at their past drama

Former Black Motion group member Murdah Bongz appreciated his wife, DJ Zinhle, on her birthday.

The Indlovu hitmaker turned 43 on 30 December 2025, and she also took to Instagram to reflect on her amazing year.

Murdah Bongz showers wife on birthday

Taking to Instagram, Murdah posted a photo of Zinhle doing her thing on stage. He then wrote a message on the picture saying, "Every memory with you is a treasure. Wishing you the happiest, most love-filled birthday ever," he wrote.

The couple are parents to a baby girl named Asante Mohosana and also care for the late AKA's daughter, Kairo Forbes.

The couple was hit with controversy earlier this year, after Murdah was accused of infidelity by a woman who also apparently came with receipts.

In her special birthday tribute to herself, Zinhle expressed gratitude and also announced the early phase tickets for her successful Zee Nation Fest.

"Grateful for another year with you, Bestie. Thank you. Let’s do @zeenationfest next year? Ticket link is in my bio...love you," DJ Zinhle said.

Mzansi shared some sweet birthday wishes to Zinhle under Murdah's post. One fan even jokingly asked Murdah if he bought Zinhle a Ferrari or not.

ladydkhoza expressed:

"Zinhle, I wish you all the best in life ngiyakuthanda baby girl -uyalwazudaba (I love you. You know the drill.)"

lungie__m joked:

"Where is her Ferrarri?"

nancykie wished:

"Blessed birthday to your beautiful, humble wife."

bubu_kubeka stated:

"Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Mrs Mohosana, may she be blessed with many more years."

athiza4 wished:

"She must celebrate her, this time she must not forget about her, happiest birthday, beautiful queen."

preshbetshwana gushed:

"Happiest of birthdays to my fellow Capricorn sister! Thank you for loving her even more for us, my best-dressed brother-in-law! May she continue to stand on the shoulders of giants!"

refiloe_206_ stated:

"Happy birthday, Queen. Oooh my gosh, I love this woman. She's so humble."

DJ Zinhle breaks silence on cheating scandal

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle lashed out at her fans in defence of Murdah Bongz, after he was accused of cheating.

"Bestie, let me tell you, it is super hard ... I decided I'm going to let this thing go. I'm not going to respond to this. I'm just going to let it go, but letting it go is so hard, cos it's so easy to get angry and want to react, but sometimes, not even sometimes, for me especially, most times I would actually love to let things go."

Despite receipts being produced, Zinhle stood firm in her decision to defend Murdah.

"I don't want to fight. I don't want to have a conflict. I don't want to respond to anyone online. I don't want to explain myself. I just want an easy life, but let me tell you, sometimes it is so hard to just let it go, because people will just question things."

