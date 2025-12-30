Social media users have responded to Sarafina actress Leleti Khumalo's photo with her mother

Peeps were in awe over the former Muvhango star and her mother's resemblance in her latest Instagram post

Many people gushed over the mother-daughter duo's beauty, expressing shock over how similar they look

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Fans were in awe over Leleti Khumalo and her mom’s resemblance in a heartwarming picture. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African actress Leleti Khumalo showed Mzansi where she gets her beauty from. The star stole hearts with a photo of her and her mother.

Taking to social media, the former Muvhango star took a selfie with her mom, and the uncanny resemblance was just too hard to ignore.

How SA reacted to Leleti's photo

Taking to Instagram, Leleti posted a photo of her and her mother, showing off their similar smiles and uncanny resemblance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"My kids call her Gogo, I call her mama," Leleti said.

The star recently had some family time over the festive season, taking to the beach with her kids and husband, as well as her mom. This week, she announced that she would be going on vacation.

"Ready to try and rest now. Happy Holidays to you and your family."

Fans responded to Leleti Khumalo and her mom’s resemblance. Image: Leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi was in awe over how very much alike they are, and they had this to say:

MacCody02 said:

"So much love. They look like literal twins."

somizi gushed:

"Hawu Nkosi yam our mother looks so good."

_laconco revealed:

"She is so fine/ I see your daughter la kuye yaz."

sisbongimlotshwa said:

"This is where you got your beautiful smile."

nelly_mabuyakhulu shared:

"You guys have the same smile."

nothandonn said:

"Finally, we have gotten to know her. The Queen who gave us the beautiful gift in the world. Thank you, Mama, for Leleti."

luckygumpo said:

"You’re just as gorgeous as your mum, Leleti."

lindiwe.dla responded:

"Hawu bakithi, please say hi to uGogo. She looks so good, Leleti."

ETshamugero shared:

"Hawu, Sarafina, looks together with her mother."

mctrmm said:

"You’re so blessed, our queen. How l wish l had a living mother to make her proud."

zakhona64 replied:

"Gogo. I haven’t seen her for so long. KwaMashu."

Leleti Khumalo warns against scam

Leleti warned fans about a scam that was going around using her name and face. In a statement, Leleti shared that a medical drug has been promoted using her image and name. After receiving multiple tip-offs from people, Khumalo made it known that this is a scam.

"Leleti Khumalo is in no way, shape, or form associated with any medical endorsements, brand deals, or campaigns of this nature. Any such claims are fraudulent and unauthorised," the statement reads.

Leleti recognised by Ramaphosa

In a previous report from Briefly News, President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated Muvhango actress Leleti Khumalo on winning a prestigious international award.

The star and Anant Singh were recognised at the Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. This was for her work in the drama film Don’t Give Up. President Ramaphosa thanked Khumalo and Singh for flying the Mzansi flag high.

Source: Briefly News