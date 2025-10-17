Social media content creator Vuyokazi Nciweni finally shared the before and after from her tummy tuck

The mother of two recently underwent a mommy makeover to transform her body, going through several procedures to achieve her dream physique

Vuyokazi shared a video showing the incredible results, and her followers are obsessed with the new her

Content creator Vuyokazi Nciweni posted the results from her latest procedure. Images: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Vuyokazi Nciweni is a new woman after undergoing another cosmetic procedure.

The reality TV star, famous for being on Uthando Nesthembu, recently visited the BBL capital of the world, Turkey, to buy her dream body.

After managing to lose a significant amount of weight from her gastric sleeve surgery, Briefly News reported on Vuyokazi's return to Turkey for another procedure - this time, a tummy tuck.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, the famous Mono Cosmetic Clinic posted a before-and-after video of Vuyokazi's transformation, where she traded her flabby muffin top for a defined, super flat stomach.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video was posted a month after her surgery, and the content creator has used every opportunity to flaunt her new body on her Instagram page.

Her before-and-after pictures not only showcase Vuyokazi's slimmer frame but also the boost in her confidence and the clear satisfaction in the results.

She also underwent breast lift surgery as well as 360 lipo (360-degree liposuction), which involves the removal of fat from the abdomen, love handles and the back.

Vuyokazi Nciweni shared the results from her tummy tuck. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

The Mono Clinic is a cosmetic surgery clinic and health tourism agency that arranges procedures like rhinoplasty, tummy tucks, and breast augmentation, primarily for international clients.

Another star who visited the Mono Clinic is Khanyi Mbau, who underwent several procedures, including a Blepharoplasty, and it's clear that Vuyokazi is another happy customer.

Followers flooded the comment section and admired Vuyokazi's bravery and praised her for investing in her looks.

Watch Vuyokazi Nciweni's surgery video below:

Fans rave over Vuyokazi Nciweni's transformation

Online supporters are impressed and inspired by Vuyokazi Nciweni's new look.

charbella_cc said:

"Clean job! The perfect body heist."

pearlgumede commented:

"She remembered who she was, and the game changed."

theressachirenda showed love to Vuyokazi Nciweni:

"Loving this for you, mama. I have nothing but love for you."

asiphilemaqubela was impressed:

"Indeed, beyond perfect."

Nozipho Ntshangase, who underwent a mommy makeover of her own, admired Vuyokazi's new look:

"Yo, Vuyokazi, you look amazing!"

Fans are obsessed with Vuyokazi Nciweni's new body. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

wendy_luswazi cheered:

"A girl who doesn't make noise and just applies pressure. You are beautiful, sis."

ghlongwa was inspired:

"Thank you for choosing yourself and reclaiming your youth. You are gorgeous!"

nobuhle_1226 added:

"Lalela! You did well, ntombazane. A very good example for young girls. So proud."

jomm_personaltrainer posted:

"Ow, I love this era of your life. It's giving self-love. You deserve every moment that comes with it."

305_mitchy gagged:

"Nah, fam, this is the best comeback ever, love it for you, hunay."

Tamia Mpisane hints at baby number three

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Andile Mpisane's wife Tamia's statement about wanting another baby.

The reality TV star is planning on having her third child before she, too, undergoes a mommy makeover.

Source: Briefly News