Former Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase recently revealed that she went under the knife again

The star posted a video on her social media page talking about her second surgery she had done

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nozipho getting another surgery done

It's definitely Nozipho's season right now! The reality TV star Nozipho Ntshangase recently opened up about fixing her body and getting it in the shape she always wanted.

In September 2025, the former Mommy Club cast member who talked about getting married again on social media revealed to her fans and followers that she had undergone yet another surgery.

Ntshangase shared a video of herself talking about the breast lift she had done after she went for a mommy makeover surgery earlier this year.

"Hey guys! So this is a quick update. So, part two of my mommy makeover, I had my abdominoplasty done about six seven weeks ago, and then we thought we'll do my breast last, and we recently did that two days ago and this is where I am, this is day two of the recovery from the mastopexy, that's what they call it, but it's basically a breast lift. I didn't put any silicone or anything on them; I just had them lifted, that's all. So I'm looking great and loving it," she said.

She captioned the clip:

"My amazing surgeon @cs.surgery has done it again. We had my mastopexy (breast lift ) done about 2 days ago. Recovery has been good. A lot of nausea, though, this time, but I’m doing great now. Pain is manageable, and as you can see, I’m able to move around. (Limited movement though) Thank you to the amazing staff at Melrose Surgical Centre. Summer, we are on my babes."

Fans react to Nozipho getting a breast lift done

Shortly after the star shared that she had a breast lift done on social media, many of her fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

lerato_kgamanyane said:

"YOH!! They did a stellar job."

kokieberry commented:

"You look amazing mommy."

sakhile_moremi1 wrote:

"I love the belly button, a good Dr masters the belly button, I’m impressed."

mrsmdlo responded:

"Ohh… Nozi! I love how you are putting yourself first & unapologetically so… you deserve every ounce of happiness, Bubu girl.❤️ You look amazing."

motsatsi_kgadi replied:

"Iyhooo iyhooo your surgeon my dhiye, ohhh he ate. That belly button, he is about to get extra busy."

bali_cuss_ mentioned:

"Haybo, we have amazing surgeons in SA. Look at that work!"

