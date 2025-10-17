South African popular music producer Black Coffee's former side chick was revealed on social media

Controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star's mistress, whom he allegedly cheated with in 2013

Many netizens were stunned upon this revelation, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Black Coffee's former side chick made headlines on social media. Image: Noam Galai/Darren Stewart (Getty Images)

Bathong, DJ Black Coffee's dirty laundry has been aired once again on social media after his divorce drama with ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Recently, one of his side chicks was exposed online by the gossipmonger Musa Khawula.

On Friday, 17 October 2025, the controversial blogger Musa Khawula decided to unpack the juicy details about the popular music producer's former side chick, who goes by the name Pheladi Makhola, with whom he cheated in 2013 while he was still married to his ex-wife Enhle Mbali.

Khawula shared a picture of the side chick and also information about what had allegedly happened between the model and DJ Black Coffee during their affair, and how Mlotshwa found out.

"A look back at the many times black coffee cheated whilst married to Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. PART 1: meet black coffee's model ex-girlfriend Pheladi Makhola. Infidelity reports first came to light in 2013 when Pheladi Makhola revealed that she was having an affair with black coffee. Pheladi Makhola revealed that she had spent time with black coffee at a hotel in Polokwane, but she ended the affair when Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa found out. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa revealed that she was being harassed by Pheladi Makhola, and upon confrontation, Black Coffee admitted to having cheated on his wife," Khawula wrote.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Black Coffee's former side chick

Shortly after the picture of Black Coffee's former side chick went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Noli_Motsewe said:

"Once we saw him at Taboo after his set in the AMs, and 2 girls were physically fighting over him. The winner drove off with him. He did not even interfere; he watched from the driver's seat like a king."

@ZhyBaby commented:

"Chommie, do you remember years ago, Enhle did an interview on Ukhozi FM, and there was a listener who called to tell uMbali she's Coffee's girlfriend and uMbali wathi Ku girl, what do you want me to do with the info you have just given me? Ya drop listener."

@Misah_Mdiza responded:

"My worry is that he will cheat on his new girlfriend, once a cheater, always a cheater."

@LubhaZa replied:

"He's not the first or last to cheat. She's not the first or last to be cheated on. Elon Musk cheats, too. Jay Z cheated many times to Beyonce, too. I'm illustrating that even bigger celebrities cheat, too. There is nothing special about locals."

@AvheaniT mentioned:

"Enhle had made peace with the fact that he was a cheater, she mentioned that her only deal breaker was outside children within the marriage... and he decided to have two with two different women."

Netizens reacted to Black Coffee's former side chick. Image: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

