“Thank You for Everything”: Cindy the Baboon’s Final Christmas Captured in Heartwarming Video
- A TikTok video showed how the popular rescue animal, Cindy the Baboon, spent her last Christmas with her loved ones
- In the clip, Cindy ate a Christmas treat that the family's other wildlife animal also wanted to grab a bite of
- Her 'brother,' Ruben Lambrechts, explained to social media users what led to the cause of her death
Cindy the Baboon, an internet-famous 31-year-old blind rescue animal in Namibia, recently died from severe heart failure shortly after spending Christmas with her devoted family members. A heartwarming video filmed days before her death showed the beloved primate eating a sweet treat she kept all to herself.
The clip, shared on Cindy's TikTok account, showed her with her adoptive mother and brother, Ruben Lambrechts, the latter of whom she is often seen with. The young man said that they were tasting Christmas biscuits, and Cindy got ahead of them, nibbling away. She was not impressed when the family's warthog attempted to have its share of the little snack.
The post's caption read:
"Not even the Christmas spirit could make me share my food."
Ruben's mother also read a special note from a card, saying:
"Merry Christmas, and a lot of blessings for you. We love you all. Thank you for everything."
Details about Cindy the Baboon's death
According to Ruben's Facebook post, Cindy's severe heart failure led to repeated episodes of pulmonary oedema (a build-up of fluid in the lungs). She died on 28 December 2025 despite intensive veterinary care, medication, oxygen, and constant monitoring.
"After her third serious attack, and with the guidance of the vet, we made the most heartbreaking decision to let her go peacefully, to spare her any further suffering. In her final moments, we were holding her hand, speaking to her, and surrounding her with love."
Watch the Christmas TikTok video posted on Cindy's account below:
