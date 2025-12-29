South African reality TV star Mahlalentabeni is alive despite her family confirming her death previously

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared that the Umdeni star has been discharged from the ICU

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the revelation that the star is still alive

Bathong, the reality TV star Flora Makena, popularly known as Mahlalentabeni's family, left many netizens in awe on social media after they retracted the statement they shared on social media confirming the star's death, only to find out days later that she is still alive.

On Sunday, 28 December 2025, the award-winning entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald recently announced that the Umdeni star is still alive and has been discharged from the ICU after she attempted to commit suicide.

According to Sunday World, Mahlalentabeni's sister, Nomvula Makena, told the publication that the family is still traumatised by what they had witnessed, and also claimed that Moja Love owing her sister money was what led her to wanting to take her life.

"We are scared she would do something like this again. Even now, she keeps asking about the money Moja Love owes her. She was hurting because only Dabula and Maseko were paid," Nomvula said.

Makena further said:

"People were sent to comment on nasty things about our poor situation at home…She told me she did not deserve what they were doing to her."

See Jabu's post below:

Mzansi reacts to the star being alive

Many netizens were shook to learn that the reality TV star was alive after her family said she had died. Many of them flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Sphoki_Mbambani asked:

"Kanti, who came with the news & the letter confirming the news?"

@LuvuyoBelu said:

"So she died for 3 days and came back to life? They'd better sign her cheque, cause I need a good 3 episodes running through this mess."

@me332276 wrote:

"Yoh, Jesus, our tears."

@Tebogo_M21 commented:

"This story is not make sure...I guess we'll only believe when we see her alive."

@BNollymoga responded:

"Who came with the suicide story, Phela, mina, I was crying yesterday hai man."

@nelly_n91899284 replied:

"The family was wrong for this."

@yoliswa_masango questioned:

"So her family was clout chasing?"

