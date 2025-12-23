Lady Zamar posted a powerful status on X, highlighting care-free living, and Mzansi reminded her of the past

The singer's post overtly revealed that she no longer worries about criticism but rather focuses on love

Fans responded to the post, with many citing her previous case with her ex, Sjava

Lady Zamar's X post sparked mixed reactions.

Source: Instagram

South African songstress Lady Zamar posted a powerful message on her X account, and Mzansi began reading between the lines, with many thinking she was referencing her past situation with musician Sjava.

The Mamelodi singer's post could have also been interpreted as her end-of-year general reflection.

Lady Zamar, who recently shared a cute moment with Zimbabwean singer Jah Prayza, is always under fire online from users who think she made false accusations about Sjava in the past.

Lady Zamar and Sjava were involved in a highly publicised legal and public dispute after Lady Zamar accused Sjava of rape and abuse during their past relationship.

The case was ultimately dismissed by the National Prosecuting Authority due to insufficient evidence to support a successful prosecution.

Sjava, who is set to release an album in 2026, steadily returned to the gig scene following the accusations.

In her X post, Lady Zamar wrote in part:

"No anger, no bitterness, no grudges… just growth..."

See her post in full here:

Fans react to Lady Zamar's post

@Sabelostormz seemingly wanted Lady Zamar to also put the following sentiment in her achievements. He commented:

"No false accusations."

@Meluthando_ asked a question, throwing in allegations of her own. She asked:

"Ngoba naku usukhulile manje awusho [Now that you're more mature now, tell me] why did you falsely accuse ubhuti Sjava vele?"

@Web3Marxi was too harsh, alleging:

"False rape accuser. Look at you trying to act like a Saint. We know how evil and wicked you are."

@SiphiweQipa said:

"We're mad busy as a country right now. DJ Warras just got killed. And wena you come here with this rubbish? Go talk to counselors, bro. Please try to focus."

@williamwacho chimed in:

"Self-love shouldn’t require historical amnesia."

@hoodcelebrity01 said:

"Did you choose love fo Sjva when you ruined his life?"

The timeline of Lady Zamar and Sjava's relationship and its controversy

They began dating secretly around mid-2017 (Sjava reportedly asked her out in June).

The alleged incident occurred in September 2017 after a joint performance at the Royal Heritage Festival in Limpopo, where Lady Zamar claimed Sjava sexually assaulted her in a hotel room without consent.

They publicly announced their breakup later that year.

Between 2019 and 2022, Lady Zamar publicly accused Sjava of rape (initially on social media, then formally opening a case).

Sjava denied the allegations, stating he had "never raped anyone or hit any female." The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute due to insufficient evidence.

Lady Zamar dated Sjava in 2017.

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar says she will release new music

