Lady Zamar and Jah Prayzah Share Joyful Duet Moment in New Reel, Post Sparks Collab Buzz
- Lady Zamar posted a fun reel on Instagram, featuring her singing alongside Zimbabwean star Jah Prayzah
- The video captured the duo harmonising to her track Come My Way during a casual meet-up
- The lighthearted interaction highlighted their shared passion for music, fuelling speculation about future joint projects
Award-winning South African singer Lady Zamar shared a cute video of herself and Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah.
The artists can be seen smiling as they lip-synced and sang along to Lady Zamar's soulful track Come My Way.
Lady Zamar, who recently teased new music, has cemented herself as a successful muso in the South African streets. Now, fans are wondering if her link up with the Zimbabwean star may indicate an international collab.
Come My Way from her Monument album played in the background, with its smooth vocals filling the frame as they swayed and gestured playfully as Lady Zamar made deep eye contact with Prayzah.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The caption read: "Would you come my way," with a plane emoji hinting at an on-the-road vibe.
See the video in the post below:
Lady Zamar's come-up in the industry
Lady Zamar, born Yamikani Banda in Tembisa, has built a career blending jazz, R&B, and Afro-soul, earning a SAMA for Best Dance Album in 2018 and collaborating with heavyweights like Prince Kaybee on Charlotte.
Lady Zamar's musical rise began with her collaborative album Cotton Candy in 2015, but she became a household name following the success of her multi-platinum solo debut album, King Zamar, released in 2017.
Who is Jah Prayzah?
Jah Prayzah is a popular Zimbabwean musician, songwriter, and bandleader, known for blending contemporary pop with traditional Zimbabwean and Afrobeat music.
His real name is Mukudzeyi Mukombe, and he is often called "Masoja," the Shona word for "soldier," a nickname that comes from his signature military-style attire, though he never served in the military.
Mthandeni SK and Mawhoo's collab 'Dubai' hits 1 million streams in one day: Maskandi-amapiano fusion explodes
He is the frontman for the band Third Generation and has collaborated with international artists like Davido and Diamond Platnumz.
Lady Zamar and Jah Prayzah' paths converge on Instagram
The video's casual selfie style mirrored Lady Zamar's feed of authentic glimpses into her creative life, from studio sessions to travel diaries.
Jah Prayzah's inclusion added cross-national flavour, as they lip-synced to Come My Way's theme of invitation and connection.
Both artists have championed African sounds globally, Zamar through her hit song My Baby, Prayzah via his 2023 album Chiremerera.
Their meet-up, possibly during Zamar's regional tours or Prayzah's SA gigs, hinted at shared circuits in the Afro-music scene, where collabs often spark from chance encounters.
Reel teases bigger possibilities
The post's playful energy left room for what-if scenarios, from a studio session blending sungura guitars with her soul hooks to a joint tour stop. Fans might be in for a collab treat.
Lady Zamar hints at making new music
Lady Zamar recently hinted at making new music.
Briefly News previously reported that the songstress received positive feedback from fans following this hint.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za