Mthandeni SK and Mawhoo's Collab 'Dubai' Hits 1 Million Streams in One Day: Genre Fusion Explodes
- Mthandeni SK celebrated a major streaming milestone for his new collaboration with Mawhoo
- The track Dubai smashed 1 million streams in its first day of release, blending maskandi rhythms with amapiano beats
- Fans flooded the post with praise, highlighting the song's infectious energy and cultural crossover appeal
Maskandi singer Mthandeni SK and Amapiano star Mawhoo reached an incredible milestone on their collab, Dubai.
Mthandeni SK took to Instagram to announce the feat, captioning his post proudly:
"1 Million in ONE day #DUBAI."
The Gucci hitmaker and the Ngiyamthanda songstress's Dubai collab ushered in the festive season as it was released right at the start of December.
Mawhoo, who opened up about her beef with Naledi Aphiwe, is making other waves this festive season after she was nominated four times for UKhozi FM's Song of the Year title.
Likewise, Mthandeni SK is making waves of his own, especially after hinting at a collab with Tyla and Ayra Starr.
See the post below:
Fan reactions ignite the fire
Comments on the post erupted with raw energy, with fans chiming in in isiZulu bursts. One user, @ufazinator, praised the track's addictive pull with fire emojis, writing:
"Ushungami phansikweteki inamathele lento."
Another user, @samkelisiwe4216, hyped the luxury theme, adding:
"Respect the three latter songs: Paris, Gucci, Dubai."
Another user, @happieness__, celebrated the young duo's rise, writing:
"Bayakhula abafana bethu!"
Who is Mthandeni SK?
Mthandeni SK, whose full name is Mthandeni Sibusiso Manqele, is a popular South African Maskandi musician, singer, and songwriter, also known as Igcokama Elisha.
He is known for his commercially successful songs like Paris and Gucci, the latter of which made history by becoming the first Maskandi song to get a million views on YouTube in 24 hours.
He is also recognised for being a pioneer in the genre by featuring female artists who are not traditionally part of Maskandi music.
He won the Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year at the 30th South African Music Awards for his song Paris.
Who is Mawhoo?
MaWhoo, whose real name is Thandeka Nontobeko Ngema, is a South African singer-songwriter and model from Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal.
She is known for her work in the amapiano and Afro-house genres and gained fame after her 2019 debut single, Umshado, featuring Heavy-K.
Beyond her music, she is also an advocate against gender-based violence.
Mthandeni SK gets in hot water
The talented musician is known not only for his music. He also previously stirred up trouble when it was alleged that he had assaulted an unnamed man.
The man who was caught on camera being assaulted by Mthandeni SK did not let go. The Gucci singer got in hot water after the man opened a case at Cato Manor SAPS in Durban.
Reports suggested that the Paris hitmaker lost his cool after the man insulted him.
Mthandeni SK beefs with a celebrity
It seemed fans were not the only candidates to beef with for Mthandeni SK. The singer got into a heated exchange with another musician online.
Briefly News reported at the time that the musician asked to settle the feud in a boxing ring.
