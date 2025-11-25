Maskandi singer Mthandeni ignited fans when he hinted at something big with Tyla and Ayra Starr

The Gucci hitmaker is working on releasing a new project where he introduces a new genre tied to Maskandi

Fans responded to the allegations, saying Mthandeni always gets it right when it comes to his features

Mthandeni is said to be working on a new album where he introduces a new sound, and it allegedly features Tyla and Ayra Starr. Image: Tyla, Mthandeni_sk_king, Ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Maskandi fans might be in for a big treat as singer Mthandeni SK Manqele hinted at having a massive feature on his upcoming album.

The star's Instagram post ignited fans as he hinted at cooking something big with pop stars Tyla and Ayra Starr.

Will Mthandeni work with Tyla and Ayra Starr?

The Gucci hitmaker worked on a new project, which will be released soon. The singer has not yet announced a release date for the project, but he did give fans a bit of a taste of what's to come.

Fans speculate that the singer will introduce a new subgenre of Maskandi, and they are crossing fingers that it will have Tyla and Ayra in it. Taking to Instagram in November, he posted a photo of the ladies and captioned it, "Our wives, Tyla and Ayra. Love train," he said and added a CD and owl emoji.

The singer gave fans a taste of what's to come by releasing his latest single Woolies. The song, which is available on multiple streaming platforms, offers a fresh new sound which is different from his usual Maskandi tunes.

Mzansi could not help but wonder what the singer might be up to, with many of them flooding his post.

Commenting on @2020Africa's post, this is what some people had to say:

@siyandamkhz asked:

"Impossible. What can Tyla sing in a Maskandi beat?"

@TDKM2508 stated:

"We want to know if they would sing in Zulu that a healthy challenge though. Before Gucci I didn't know MaWhoo but I am following her almost to every platform."

@Mzakes_ is confident:

"Tyla can pull it off. I don't know about Ayra Starr since she's from Nigeria it may be a challenge for her but maybe she will be able to pull it off."

@Tyla_Tygrs laughed:

"Lol we all know they use the international girls for clout and free promo."

@Shakes22 said:

"Could be because Mthandeni normally features female artists from different genres on his music at times."

@MazakaThePriest replied:

"This guy can pull off anything, we have seen it in the past. The eye of an owl can see what others cannot see in the dark."

@BHUDIOTOOMUCH said:

"There are two albums coming. Maskandi and Woolies Genre (Urban Music)."

@AluSuks exclaimed:

"It will be the first time I hear English Maskandi verse, izinto ezintsha ziqala eMdletsheni bafana.(Big changes always start with Mathendeni.) He is trying!"

Mthandeni's album unexpectedly pulled off Spotify

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maskandi singer Mthandeni shared that his latest EP, Front Seat, was unexpectedly taken off Spotify. He shared a video on Facebook revealing that he is not surprised because his social media accounts had been manipulated in the past.

In the video, he assured his fans that new music is still coming, but he is awaiting feedback from the streaming platform.

Source: Briefly News