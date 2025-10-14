South African Amapiano star Mawhoo recently opened up about her beef with Naledi Aphiwe

During an interview on Gagasi FM, the Ngilimele hitmaker shared how it all started

Many fans on social media had mixed feelings as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Mawhoo addressed her beef with Naledi Aphiwe. Image: @naledi_aphiwe, @mawhoo

Bathong, KZN girlies, who are supposed to support each other, are doing the total opposite of that. Fans have been curious about what truly happened between Mawhoo and rising star Naledi Aphiwe, as they don't see eye to eye.

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, an online user @PianoConnectSA posted a video of the Amapiano vocalist's interview at Gagasi FM with Selbeyonce of her addressing the beef she has with the Romeo and Juliet hitmaker and how it all started.

Mawhoo stated that when their relationship started, everything was fine, and they had also planned to collaborate, but things started going sideways when Naledi Aphiwe insulted her sister and accused her.

Mawhoo said:

"I remember this another time she said that she wanted me to help her and that she would come to Joburg, okay, she came and we did a song, but unfortunately it didn't work. The beef started when she started fighting with my sister. I remember my sister was hosting an event, I was booked, and she was also booked, but drama began when she wanted to get almost 12 people in who didn't buy tickets. A lot was going on.

"And then the following day, when my sister demanded her refund, Naledi started swearing and insulting uAmahle (Mawhoo's sister), yoh, I can't even repeat the things she said because she also spoke ill about my sister's dead child. It got bad."

Mawhoo further mentioned that after she beefed with her sister, Naledi, then started trashing her, and she decided that she is not going to entertain Naledi Aphiwe and decided to distance herself from her.

Watch the full video below:

SA reacts to Mawhoo's side of the story

Shortly after the Ngilimele hitmaker opened up about how the beef started on social media, many netizens had mixed feelings as they flooded the comment section with their thoughts. Here's what they had to say below:

@MissSasah said:

"Lol, aibo Mawhoo is lying. She came with 3 people, jikijiki 12 people."

@HER4621 wrote:

"I believe Mawhoo, I still remember how badly she treated Fifi Cooper."

@Ms_Khanyile commented:

"She is a liar."

@GoldenSphex responded:

"Ay that child is not well managed."

@sbuda_wayne_ replied:

"Yeah, I believe it because Naledi is so stubborn and rude."

Mawhoo and Naledi Aphiwe are beefing with each other. Image: @mawhoo

Naledi Aphiwe removed from stage

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Naledi Aphiwe having bottles thrown at her during a performance.

The singer was forced off stage after she allegedly interrupted another performer's set and seemingly angered several concert-goers. However, Naledi Aphiwe then officially released a statement to apologise for her behaviour on stage and also to Mthandeni SK for interrupting his performance that day.

