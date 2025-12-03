South African star Musa Keys recently showed off his cooking skills in a cool video with a popular YouTuber.

The popular music Instagram page, the_roamingchef, posted a video of Musa Keys working hard in the kitchen

Musa Keys previously set a massive trend by releasing an eight-track Tsonga album, Rirandzu

Musa Keys went viral for cooking pap with a popular chef. Image: Musakeys

Source: Instagram

Who knew that Grammy-nominated artist Musa Keys could make killer pap?

The star met up with a popular chef with the handle he_roamingchef, real name Ombachi Dennis. They teamed up to make a mouthwatering dish, using a bird they cleaned themselves.

"Kienyeji Chicken & Ugali that travelled to South Africa 🇿🇦 and came back with an accent calling itself Pap alongside Mrenda and Kachumbari with Grammy-nominated young African global superstar @musakeys."

Musa and Ombachu made Kienyeji Chicken and Ugali. He cleaned the chicken after killing it and then made the pap. This left Ombachi and many of his followers impressed. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Musa Key's cooking

yoloh_mcclain14 stated:

"We are truly one people."

pineapple.rasta said:

"You know yesterday I saw Musa Keys hanging on a matatu in Westlands."

lufuno_nyembe joked:

'You betrayed that chicken. It trusted you so much @musakeys."

rngonyi

"As a Kenyan living in Namibia that comment of pap Vs ugali is too real."

2okaap said:

"Global Partnerships to the world 🇿🇦🇿🇦 Baba Remy time to feature that pricey black Ayam Cemani chicken @the_roamingchef."

hlalefi_ laughed:

"This is so random."

jamrockjammie replied:

"In life, you know you have all your ducks in a row when you can use tender and kienyeji chicken in the same statement. You have debunked life!"

aneno45 commented:

"You Kenyans, why do you hate soup/sauce in all your meats. Local chicken has to have soup in it, Uganda style!"

motionmoses gushed:

"Weird, how I was just listening to his song just now."

nairobi_kuku_kienyeji_depot said:

"We are happy we were part of this something special."

What has Musa been up to?

In 2024, Musa Keys announced a change in his management team after he had parted ways with the former management team, T-Effect.

In a statement, he said:

"I’d like to thank all the fans, partners, promoters, venue owners, and collaborators for their continued support over the years. As we edge closer to the end of the year. I’m looking forward to what’s to come as we continue to kick this journey into a higher gear.

"With that said, I’m issuing this statement to categorically state that I am no longer affiliated with or represented by Tshiamo Letshwene & The T Effect as of July 2024."

Musa's hairstyle causes stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Afrobeats singer Musa Keys wore a flamboyant pink outfit recently for a photo shoot and caused a buzz

In one of the photos, Musa Keys donned two ponytails and also held up a peace sign, looking zesty

The picture had Mzansi buzzing and making assumptions, questioning his sexuality, while others argued that pink is a unisex colour

