Musa Keys' Flamboyant Outfit Gets Mzansi Buzzing: "He Is a Baddie"
- Afrobeats singer Musa Keys wore a flamboyant pink outfit recently for a photo shoot and caused a buzz
- In one of the photos, Musa Keys donned two ponytails and also held up a peace sign, looking zesty
- The picture had Mzansi buzzing and making assumptions, questioning his sexuality, while others argued that pink is a unisex colour
Musa Keys's recent photo shoot snaps, in which he is wearing a pink suit and a feminine hairstyle, caused a huge debate online.
Musa Keys sparks debate with outfit
Award-winning Afrobeats hitmaker Musa Keys donned a flamboyant pink outfit for his recent photo shoot, which ultimately had tongues wagging.
In his recent photos, Musa Keys wore two ponytails and black shades. He also wore a pink coat on top of a pink suit without a shirt underneath. In one of the photos, he held up a peace sign, almost resembling a baddie.
On Instagram, Musa Keys captioned the photos:
"Tshika ti small boys my baby, woza uzohlala nam’. Last frame is a simple tutorial of how to leave them."
Mzansi makes assumptions about Musa Keys
The pictures had people talking and making assumptions, with many questioning his sexuality. A few other people argued that pink is a unisex colour and that Musa has every right to wear what he pleases.
shaz_neneh13 asked:
"Who’s the barbie girl?"
getbeette joked:
"It's giving Somizi."
msaki_za said:
"Honestly I have so much time for how much of a pure creative you are. Keep shining Musa."
@sizweTau23 asked:
"Why is he wearing like a bad girl?"
@mqhelenqabankos joked:
"This is what Mihlali sees when she looks at Leeroy."
sashajello said:
"You know what, idc Musa. You could wear a paper bag over your head for the rest of your life. If that’s what you want to do, do YOU. Your music will forever speak & touch my soul regardless of what you look or dress like. SHINE ON."
