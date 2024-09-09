Afrobeats singer Musa Keys wore a flamboyant pink outfit recently for a photo shoot and caused a buzz

In one of the photos, Musa Keys donned two ponytails and also held up a peace sign, looking zesty

The picture had Mzansi buzzing and making assumptions, questioning his sexuality, while others argued that pink is a unisex colour

Musa Keys's recent photo shoot snaps, in which he is wearing a pink suit and a feminine hairstyle, caused a huge debate online.

Musa Keys caused a buzz with his flamboyant outfit. Image: Christopher Polk/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Musa Keys sparks debate with outfit

Award-winning Afrobeats hitmaker Musa Keys donned a flamboyant pink outfit for his recent photo shoot, which ultimately had tongues wagging.

In his recent photos, Musa Keys wore two ponytails and black shades. He also wore a pink coat on top of a pink suit without a shirt underneath. In one of the photos, he held up a peace sign, almost resembling a baddie.

On Instagram, Musa Keys captioned the photos:

"Tshika ti small boys my baby, woza uzohlala nam’. Last frame is a simple tutorial of how to leave them."

Mzansi makes assumptions about Musa Keys

The pictures had people talking and making assumptions, with many questioning his sexuality. A few other people argued that pink is a unisex colour and that Musa has every right to wear what he pleases.

shaz_neneh13 asked:

"Who’s the barbie girl?"

getbeette joked:

"It's giving Somizi."

msaki_za said:

"Honestly I have so much time for how much of a pure creative you are. Keep shining Musa."

@sizweTau23 asked:

"Why is he wearing like a bad girl?"

@mqhelenqabankos joked:

"This is what Mihlali sees when she looks at Leeroy."

sashajello said:

"You know what, idc Musa. You could wear a paper bag over your head for the rest of your life. If that’s what you want to do, do YOU. Your music will forever speak & touch my soul regardless of what you look or dress like. SHINE ON."

