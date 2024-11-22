Grammy-nominated singer Musa Keys has released his debut eight-track Tsonga album Rirandzu

Mzansi reacted to the album Vafana Va Mali , saying he is paying homage to his culture

The star had a baby shower recently after he announced that his fiance is expecting

Musa Keys has released a proudly Tsonga album titled Rirandzu. The album had a very clever rollout, and it is finally here.

Musa Keys has released his 8-Track Tsonga album. Image: Dia Dipasupil/ROBYN BECK

Source: Getty Images

Singer Musa Keys releases new album

Limpopo-born singer Musa Keys is celebrating the release of his new album, Rirandzu. The album, consisting of eight tracks, is an ode to the Tsonga culture.

Fans got a taste of a new track titled Vafana Va Mali. Musa Keys said, "Song for the culture ku bomba machangane," he said.

Musa Khawula shared a snippet of the song with the caption, "Musa Keys has released his all Tsonga EP 'Rirandzu'. First look at 'Vafana Va Mali' coming off 'Rirandzu' which consists of eight tracks."

Fans give praise to Musa Keys' new album

Netizens react to Musa Keys' album, saying he nailed it. Here's how people reacted:

@lazisterling stated:

"What a beautiful song man."

@afrikasbaby stated:

"Homeboy delivered fire! Definitely going to that Fire province this December!"

@sabelostorm lauded:

"This is a banger 🔥"

@TMNLMNKRL said:

"Dope tunes, let me go stream that EP, but it's not clear at all; I need every single producer to visit Chymamusique's studio for engineering."

@panashe_masheshe praised:

"The album is good well done."

puly_de_girl said:

"I really love Musa, especially when we’re out dancing—wow, it’s unmatched! 💃🏻 I love your confidence."

m_brighten stated:

"Our own Tsonga Michael Jackson, I'm soo proud of you, he gogo🙌"

selaola many said:

"This is a beautiful project. Been listening to the project today and the Tsonga vibe is so refreshing and beautiful. Limpopo is UP!"

sossboi_tauraxx gushed:

"You didn't miss boizin 🔥🔥🔥💯💯 Tsonga to the world."

Musa Keys and fiancee celebrate baby shower

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano str Musa Keys and his fiancée recently celebrated their baby shower. Musa Khawula shared a video of how the baby shower went with his friends.

Many netizens on social media flooded the comments section.

