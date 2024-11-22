Musa Keys Releases Debut 8-Track Tsonga Album 'Rirandzu', SA Reacts to Song 'Vafana Va Mali'
- Grammy-nominated singer Musa Keys has released his debut eight-track Tsonga album Rirandzu
- Mzansi reacted to the album Vafana Va Mali, saying he is paying homage to his culture
- The star had a baby shower recently after he announced that his fiance is expecting
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Musa Keys has released a proudly Tsonga album titled Rirandzu. The album had a very clever rollout, and it is finally here.
Singer Musa Keys releases new album
Limpopo-born singer Musa Keys is celebrating the release of his new album, Rirandzu. The album, consisting of eight tracks, is an ode to the Tsonga culture.
Fans got a taste of a new track titled Vafana Va Mali. Musa Keys said, "Song for the culture ku bomba machangane," he said.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Musa Khawula shared a snippet of the song with the caption, "Musa Keys has released his all Tsonga EP 'Rirandzu'. First look at 'Vafana Va Mali' coming off 'Rirandzu' which consists of eight tracks."
Fans give praise to Musa Keys' new album
Netizens react to Musa Keys' album, saying he nailed it. Here's how people reacted:
@lazisterling stated:
"What a beautiful song man."
@afrikasbaby stated:
"Homeboy delivered fire! Definitely going to that Fire province this December!"
@sabelostorm lauded:
"This is a banger 🔥"
@TMNLMNKRL said:
"Dope tunes, let me go stream that EP, but it's not clear at all; I need every single producer to visit Chymamusique's studio for engineering."
@panashe_masheshe praised:
"The album is good well done."
puly_de_girl said:
"I really love Musa, especially when we’re out dancing—wow, it’s unmatched! 💃🏻 I love your confidence."
m_brighten stated:
"Our own Tsonga Michael Jackson, I'm soo proud of you, he gogo🙌"
selaola many said:
"This is a beautiful project. Been listening to the project today and the Tsonga vibe is so refreshing and beautiful. Limpopo is UP!"
sossboi_tauraxx gushed:
"You didn't miss boizin 🔥🔥🔥💯💯 Tsonga to the world."
Musa Keys and fiancee celebrate baby shower
In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano str Musa Keys and his fiancée recently celebrated their baby shower. Musa Khawula shared a video of how the baby shower went with his friends.
Many netizens on social media flooded the comments section.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za