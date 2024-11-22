Musa Khawula seemingly found Murdah Bongz' alleged brother who is said to be a chef

The gentleman caught strays when the controversial gossipmonger dragged his and his family's looks, and netizens were hysterical

Mzansi was in stitches at Musa's comment and said he was out of line

Musa Khawula roasted Murdah Bongz and his rumoured brother's looks. Images: Facebook/ Musa Khawula, Instagram/ murdahbongz

Yoh! Musa Khawula has no chill and recently threw major shade at Murdah Bongz' alleged brother.

Murdah Bongz' rumoured brother gets roasted

Nobody is ever safe from Musa Khawula, and the controversial blogger is always ready with his snarky comments.

He has seemingly discovered Murdah Bongz' alleged brother, Paul Mohosana, who he claims is a chef and bears a resemblance to the Grammy Award-nominated DJ. He even posted his picture.

The gossipmonger threw shade at the brothers, saying they were a below-average family in the looks department:

"A family of 4s; Meet Murdah Bongz' brother, Paul Mohosana, who is a Chef."

With his streak of public apologies, it looks like Musa has gotten used to the backlash from his problematic statements, and apparently, only the law can stop him!

Mzansi reacts to Murdah Bongz' brother

Netizens were in stitches at Musa's comment, and said he was way out of line for attacking the Mahosanas unprovoked:

TMNLMNKRL wrote:

"Musa, though? You're just like Pastor Mboro at this point."

NtokoAfterdef said:

"My guy caught a stray for absolutely no reason. Musa is diabolical."

PreciousShange defended Murdah Bongz:

"A family of 4s? Bongani has been a five since he fixed his teeth."

NandiphaKay commented:

"Hey, you're so out of line!"

Sane73107612 was in stitches:

"What do you mean a family of 4's?"

Vuyo_Ngcemu admitted:

"It took me some time to understand the 4s."

