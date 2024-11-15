Murdah Bongz's shoes were a topic of discussion again after a video of him dancing in his pointed shoes trended

Blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of him on his Twitter account as he happily danced away at a club.

Although some fans were entertained, others were not impressed with his choice of shoes

Social media users were confused after spotting Murdah Bongz's unusual shoes in a recent video.

Murdah Bongz constantly pushing fashion boundaries

In addition to music, South African Music producer and DJ Murdah Bongz, who recently bagged a Grammy nomination, is a stylish gent. His impeccable sense of style is well known. Over the years, we have witnessed him keep his thread game on a straight hundred. But recently, he wore shoes that had everyone questioning his pick.

The decorated artist's fashion style was recognised recently when he won a GQ Best Dressed Editor's Choice Award.

In a video shared by a controversial gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, the DJ is seen dancing away, drink in hand. However, the camera captured his black pointed shoes, and social media users were in stitches.

Murdah Bongz's shoes pique interest

Most people in the comments section wondered if it had become fashionable for men to wear feminine clothing, as Murdah's shoes looked like women's shoes.

@Angela)Da_Silva wrote:

"This thing of him and Zinhle sharing shoes."

@Gontse_Chauke commented:

"Original Kick and boboza 😂😂"

@Siya_Magwaza added:

"Why is he wearing Zinhle’s heels."

@Ke_Artuto commented:

"Zinhle's shoes are getting finished."

@Manzini_Simand added:

"Why are gents putting on those big trousers these days? They don’t look nice, or they are trying to feminize gents."

Murdah Bongz's dancing boots

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that a video of Murdah Bongz went viral a while ago after he was seen doing what he does best on stage. Social media users rolled on the floor with laughter. Many could not stop talking about the star's outfit, especially his boots.

We all know the ordinary does not exist regarding Murdah Bongz's outfits, whether on stage or just going out with his family. The star recently had fans in tears when he rocked a pair of stylish boots during his set.

