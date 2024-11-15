South African former president Jacob Zuma was caught on camera dancing like he is not over 80 years of age

Nxamalala showed off his Zulu moves at a ceremony he attended, people around him cheered him on

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing love for the former president

Former President Jacob Zuma danced like he was in his 20s. Images: @Gallo Images

A video of former South African president, Jacob Zuma rocking Zulu moves has made rounds on social media.

In a Twitter post by @LeratorMm, A group of people are seen standing in a circle. Jacob Zuma who was dressed in traditional Zulu attire went to the center and showed off his Zulu moves.

The former president moved like he was not 82 years old. The crowd cheered him on as he rocked the moves with a spear and a shield. It was not clear what the ceremony he was in attendance was about.

Jacob Zuma moves like he's not over 80 years old

Watch the Twitter video below:

Netizens show love to Jacob Zuma

The online community reacted to the post, with many showing love for Jacob Zuma. See the comments below:

@imfhope was envious:

"He's more energetic than me 😔."

@SimphiweUchila was entertained:

"Bozza yam leh..... Isiko lwayo ilithanda ovaaa😂😂." (My boss. He loves his tradition too much)

@Wuodmindiana wrote:

"Once you get in the zone, age doesn't matter. He seems to be really enjoying."

@jayb031 expressed:

"I’m giving this kind of energy this December."

@perseverance_25 stanned:

"The Greatest President we’ve ever had🥺."

@Abigal98_ commented:

"And some people think he's dying because his old yet they cant even do what he's doing 😂😂."

@AthurliaT said:

"No alcohol no smoking good heart good intentions for his ppl thank you God for taking care of this man ❤️."

Mzansi mkhulu shows off tap dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported about an elderly man who showed off tap dance moves.

A video of an elderly man showing off his tap dancing skills has made rounds on social media. In the TikTok clip uploaded by @madjoe80, the elderly man is seen sitting on a couch. The gentleman was wearing tap dancing shoes. He stood up and showed off his moves and tap danced for his family.

