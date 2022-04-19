Former South African president Jacob Zuma had online users missing him after a dancing video was shared online

The clip posted on TikTok shows Msholozi showing off some dance moves for loved ones with a big smile on his face

Scores of Saffas flooded the viral post with sweet and loving messages for the 80-year-old retired politician

A video of former South African president Jacob Zuma in good spirits as he does a little dance has his supporters overjoyed.

A video of former South African president Jacob Zuma in good spirits while dancing was shared online.

Source: Getty Images

The clip was shared on TikTok by online user @rebonetau and shows the madala, who celebrated his 80th birthday recently, dancing for the camera. Judging by the video, it sounds like Zuma was pulling some moves for the amusement of his loved ones.

The video had over 291K views at the time of publication and Saffas flooded the post with love and messages of endearment for the jovial politician.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

Mligesh2015 wrote:

“This man, the great Zulu man always reminds me of my grandfather. Lovely aura for a big leader in Africa.”

Philly said:

“We miss youuu babawezwe.”

Jabulani Mzobe339 commented:

“Into engithanda kakhulu ngawe babu Msholozi hlez ejabulile.”

Tenza Wiseman shared:

“Baba wethu.”

nomvelo_21 reacted:

“Sikulindile usizwe baba wethu.”

siphelelemthembu1 responded:

“Jabula nomdeni wakho bab Msholozi khohlwe zinkinga.”

user5321050225467 replied:

“Isthandwa sami bakithi ungkhumbuza ubaba wami.”

sindisiwe067 remarked:

“Awubantu baba uMsholozi ngithanda inhliziyo yakho enhle uphilisa isizwe sheen long live.”

Jacob Zuma celebrates 80th birthday at Nkandla home with family despite "health scare" ahead of court appearance

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that former President Jacob Zuma seemed to be in good health as he celebrated his 80th birthday at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal. Zuma experienced a health-related issue yesterday, Monday 11 April, and was unable to attend court proceedings.

Msholozi had to be rushed to a Durban hospital after experiencing a health issue, according to TimesLIVE. The former president faces charges of fraud and corruption along with French arms company Thales for a scandal that occurred in 1999. Zuma is currently out of jail on medical parole.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation wished him a happy birthday and said that people around the world have a special place in their hearts for the former president.

Source: Briefly News