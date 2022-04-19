A video of a woman breaking into some moves on a bridge has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip, the confident babe can be seen dancing barefoot to a tune while holding a cold drink in hand

South African online users were pleasantly entertained by the energetic performer’s routine and showed her love under the post

A flamboyant woman graced the TLs with great energy and captivating moves recently.

A lady's energetic dance performance won over SA fans. Image: @promyroxy/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video shared by @promyroxy on TikTok shows her dancing barefoot on a bridge. She busts some killer moves with her cold drink in hand. @promyroxy's aura is as colourful as her braids and South African netizens cannot get enough of the energy. Some peeps loved her moves and others her energy.

Many showed love under her post, which currently has over 6 300 likes on the video focused app. Check out the video and some of the comments below:

busisiwebetty530 reacted:

“Bayajabula eMatsulu bakubone mahhala tsine sesfike liData.”

Nolizwinolie responded:

“I love your energy, sweet really. Ngase hlale buka nje lama video ndicela ungenzele umlando.”

Mvulozana commented:

“Asambe bhoza uthandwa yimi.”

Noncedo Dlamini asked:

“You dance better without shoes vele?”

Lamcuyu reacted:

“I love you, shame.”

Virginiakhathwayo wrote:

“All this time I assumed you stayed at Nkomazi kantsi ukhona la Matsulu, hello neighbour. Love your confidence, dear.”

NTOMBIE replied:

“You've just gained a follower.”

Woman shows off energetic moves in dance video

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported on yet another a vibey South African woman who took to social media to show off her impressive moves in a video and has won over several adoring fans.

The viral video, which has over 217.4K views, was posted on TikTok by @slendermaitobetsa and shows her dancing on what looks like a double-storey house before a loud crowd. She does her thing as she busts some energetic dance moves to the song Rea Baba by a local artist, @snowflakethevocalist.

Her 30.7K TikTok followers were pleasantly entertained by her performance and flooded the post with positive comments and compliments.

Source: Briefly News