Lucas Radebe recently learned some cool new TikTok dance moves from his influencer son

Primo had his dad twisting and turning, trying to keep up with him, and fans were in stitches

Mzansi joked about the retired soccer star's dance moves and admired his shenanigans with his son

Primo taught his dad, Lucas Radebe, a new TikTok dance. Image: primo9teen

You know it's about to get wild when Lucas Radebe joins his son, Primo Radebe, for a TikTok video.

Lucas Radebe dances with his son

South African football legend, Lucas Radebe, may have retired from the field, but he's still very active behind the scenes in more ways than one.

Having transitioned into the media space while also bagging several endorsements, Bra Lucas also features in his son, Primo Radebe's hilarious TikTok videos.

Primo has made a successful career for himself as a content creator, and his dad often tags along in some of his skits, and today was no different.

Taking to his Instagram page, Primo shared a clip of himself teaching his dad a popular TikTok dance move:

What did Mzansi say about Lucas Radebe's dance moves?

Fans were in stitches at Lucas Radebe's moves and admired his relationship with Primo:

sir_allaster laughed:

"Mara, what are you doing to our legend?"

mathidi_m was entertained:

"What were we watching before you started creating content? You’re the best!"

mbusaw_wam said:

"You can't be a legend in everything."

iamtombruce wrote:

"Festive is upon us!"

oneboysgranson judged Primo:

"The things you make @lucasradebe do."

iam.sands was in stitches:

"My fav father and son duo."

nonceba03 suggested:

"I think it's time that you and your dad had your own TV show."

benkosi_ubuhle_ trolled Lucas Radebe:

"Trust me, in his head, he's probably killing it."

brapat28 posted:

"I watched this so many times! What are you doing to Uncle Lucas?"

