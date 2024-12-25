The South African artist and music producer Musa Keys announced a change in his management team

The Selema hitmaker disclosed that he had parted ways with former management team T-Effect

The star shared the media statement on his social media pages alongside his new management team's contact details

Musa Keys parted ways with his management team. Image: Frazer Harrison/Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

The South African Amapiano star Musa Keys had social media buzzing once again with his recent announcement.

Musa Keys leaves T-Effect

The talented award-winning artist and music producer Musa Keys recently made headlines on social media after news broke that he and his partner were expecting their first child.

Earlier on, the Selema hitmaker announced the change in his management team on his social media pages. The star revealed that he had parted ways with T-Effect.

In the statement, he said:

"I’d like to thank all the fans, partners, promoters, venue owners, and collaborators for their continued support over the years. As we edge closer to the end of the year. I’m looking forward to what’s to come as we continue to kick this journey into a higher gear.

"With that said I’m Issuing this statement to categorically state that I am no longer affiliated with or represented by Tshiamo Letshwene & The T Effect as of July 2024."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Musa keys' announcement

After the Amapiano star had shared the announcement on social media, some of his fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@LMeseges66523 commented:

"You deserve all the blessings."

@ThegreatoneZa said:

"Nivo took the whole roster with him, yerrrr. It's chai for T-effect."

@letKAMOhandle questioned:

"Bathong, why did he leave T-Effect."

@UR_HIGHNES wrote:

"My G, good luck on the new journey."

CiCi takes Ambitiouz to court

In a previous report from Briefly News, CiCi was another Ambitiouz entertainment muso who took the label to court. She was fed up with the treatment at the stable and made a desperate attempt to leave the studio.

Her fight was particularly with Ambitiouz head honcho Kgosi Mahumapelo, who was allegedly sabotaging her career.

