A SAPS constable’s payslip is making waves after content creator Boni, known as @liferesetwithboni, shared a TikTok video reviewing the officer’s salary. The constable, working at a client service centre, takes home R31,000 a month, and the internet is not believing it.

Boni said that she knew people wouldn't believe, as she also did not believe it. Images: Boni

Source: Facebook

Boni, who is known for her honest breakdowns of South African salaries, posted the video on 5 May 2026 after receiving the payslip. She said she had to verify the figures directly with the constable before sharing them. The officer confirmed they work at a police client service centre, the counter where members of the public report cases.

What Mzansi had to say

The video quickly caught fire in the comments section, with South Africans torn down the middle. Some viewers backed up the figures, confirming that constables at client service centres do earn in that range. Others were convinced the numbers were too good to be true and called the payslip a lie.

Boni even addressed the scepticism in her post, saying she had anticipated that people would not believe her. That is exactly why she went back to the constable for confirmation before hitting post. The debate in the comments only proved her right.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

With South Africa’s public sector salaries constantly under scrutiny, the constables’ pay has reignited the conversation about what police officers actually earn on the ground.

See the payslip in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi weighs in on the conversation

@katso commented:

“He is telling you the truth . I am a constable with 4 years in the service, and my gross is R25,000 now.”

@Michael Dikotse said:

“Maybe they are paying the constables according to their qualifications. 🤔”

Source: Briefly News