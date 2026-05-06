“It’s a Lie”: SA Police Constable’s R31 000 Salary TikTok Video Leaves Mzansi in Disbelief
A SAPS constable’s payslip is making waves after content creator Boni, known as @liferesetwithboni, shared a TikTok video reviewing the officer’s salary. The constable, working at a client service centre, takes home R31,000 a month, and the internet is not believing it.
Boni, who is known for her honest breakdowns of South African salaries, posted the video on 5 May 2026 after receiving the payslip. She said she had to verify the figures directly with the constable before sharing them. The officer confirmed they work at a police client service centre, the counter where members of the public report cases.
What Mzansi had to say
The video quickly caught fire in the comments section, with South Africans torn down the middle. Some viewers backed up the figures, confirming that constables at client service centres do earn in that range. Others were convinced the numbers were too good to be true and called the payslip a lie.
Boni even addressed the scepticism in her post, saying she had anticipated that people would not believe her. That is exactly why she went back to the constable for confirmation before hitting post. The debate in the comments only proved her right.
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With South Africa’s public sector salaries constantly under scrutiny, the constables’ pay has reignited the conversation about what police officers actually earn on the ground.
See the payslip in the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi weighs in on the conversation
@katso commented:
“He is telling you the truth . I am a constable with 4 years in the service, and my gross is R25,000 now.”
@Michael Dikotse said:
“Maybe they are paying the constables according to their qualifications. 🤔”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za