Simphiwe Dana publicly said she doubts Freshlyground can succeed without Zolani Mahola

The remarks followed the band’s comeback with Jabula , their first single in seven years and their first with new singer Mbali Makhoba

Fan reactions were split, with some agreeing with her while others accused her of dismissing emerging black female artists

South Africa’s beloved band Freshlyground has returned in 2025 with a new single and a fresh frontwoman.

Their new track Jabula marks their first musical release in seven years, this time featuring Cape Town singer Mbali Makhoba as lead vocalist.

But the comeback is already stirring controversy.

Award-winning musician Simphiwe Dana, who came out as a member of the LGBT+ community, recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) that she does not believe Freshlyground can survive creatively without their original lead singer Zolani Mahola.

Dana's claim quickly ignited heated debate across the music community.

In her X post, Dana, who once spoke about her career advancement online, argued that certain bands are deeply tied to their founding voices. She wrote in part:

“This new project without Zolani won’t work... It’s not gonna work.”

Fans offer mixed reactions

Many fans rallied behind Dana, claiming that a band’s identity often lies in its original lead singer.

@Al_Zola commented:

"Like others before them, it never works."

@GivenKhatz said:

"Nazo. They might as well rename the group and start from scratch."

Another user, @mohlala_miriam, defended The Soil, writing:

"The Soil is booked and busy. Let’s enjoy the good music without the negativity."

Another one, @masabataMa, echoed the sentiment above. She said:

"The Soil is doing very well. Their album with the new lady is fire."

At the same time, critics accused Dana of dismissing the potential of new black female artists trying to find their footing. @Zizipho_lana wrote:

"You’re looking down on projects of new black sisters trying to make their way in this hard industry."

Jabula brings Freshlyground back with Mbali Makhoba leading

Freshlyground’s return comes nearly six years after the split caused by Mahola’s departure in 2019. The band entered a deliberate hiatus while members pursued various personal projects.

Now, with Mbali Makhoba as lead singer, they have launched Jabula, produced by Grammy-winning producer JB Arthur, who is the same producer behind their 2004 album Nomvula.

Makhoba, who officially debuted with the band at their 2025 performance at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, said joining the group felt natural and authentic.

She has emphasised that she doesn’t intend to imitate Mahola, but rather bring her own voice and energy.

The band’s remaining members said publicly that they auditioned several vocalists but recognised Makhoba as the one who brought a “fresh sound” while still honouring their signature Afro-pop roots.

