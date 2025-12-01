Ntsiki Mazwai responded after a social media user accused her of plagiarising Simphiwe Dana's work and look

On Monday, 1 December 2025, Mazwai shared a throwback photo in response to the accusations

Fans weighed in with admiration for her style, humour, and beauty, complimenting her natural charm

Ntsiki Mazwai responded to accusations that she plagiarised Simphiwe Dana. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images, ntsikimazwai/X

Source: UGC

Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has hit back after being accused of copying musician Simphiwe Dana.

On Monday, 1 December 2025, Ntsiki Mazwai took to her official X (Twitter) account to celebrate her growing podcast in a series of posts.

In one post, the uWrongo hitmaker shared a photo of herself rocking an Afrocentric look.

In the photo, Mazwai’s hair was intricately braided and styled into large circular loops adorned with cowrie shells, creating a bold, artistic, and culturally inspired look. Mazwai also wore a beaded top made of black and brown beads arranged in diagonal patterns, paired with a black skirt. She accessorised her look with gold bracelets and a delicate necklace.

The post was captioned:

“Nontsikelelo Mazwai, Producer of MOYA PODCAST.”

See the post below:

Ntsiki Mazwai claps back at the claim she copied Simphiwe Dana

In the comments, one X user with the handle @Umbuzousamile13 noted that Ntsiki Mazwai’s podcast has a similar name to Simphiwe Dana’s 2024 show. The social media user also accused Mazwai of copying Dana’s hairstyle, the same hairstyle Dana previously accused Nomzamo Mbatha of “stealing.” The post was captioned:

“Kwenzakalani vele? Same hairdos and shows with the same names.”

See the post below:

In response, Ntsiki Mazwai shared a photo of herself in a swimming pool from 2022 as proof that she had been rocking the hairstyle before Simphiwe Dana had popularised it. She also claimed that Moya Podcast was started in February 2023, a year before Dana’s Moya show. The post was captioned:

“Moya podcast was created in February 2023. This hair play started in February 2022.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to a photo of Ntsiki Mazwai

In the comments on Mazwai’s original post, several netizens asked her about her hairstyle, particularly how she manages to sleep, and she disclosed that it was a hairpiece that she removes at night.

“It’s a headpiece. It comes off,” Mazwai said.

Some jokingly tagged Simphiwe Dana in the comments, while some gushed over her natural beauty.

Here are some of the comments:

@mabena10ten gushed:

“😍😍😍 I know you are a busy woman, but I was wondering if you could make time for us to get married and raise a set of chubby triplets... please 🙏🏾”

@tylastyga said:

“You look beautiful!”

@Jakalasi777 complimented:

“The Queen, the Majesty 🙌🏾❤️. Africa is beautiful 🤌🏾”

@NodielK shared:

“The episode with Minister Ahmadiel was pure fire, enkosi kakhulu.”

Ntsiki Mazwai addressed allegations that she plagiarised Simphiwe Dana's work. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, ntsikimazwai/X

Source: UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Nicki Minaj of plagiarising her

Meanwhile, Mazwai's response comes just over a week after she levelled serious plagiarism charges against Nicki Minaj, alleging the global star copied her album cover design, as reported by Briefly News.

The controversial poet and podcaster further implicated "the system" in the alleged scandal that let the rapper get away with it. Online reactions were divided, but many social media users quickly dismissed Mazwai's claims.

Source: Briefly News