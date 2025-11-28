South African actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya recently looked snatched in a green evening gown

The picture of the star was taken while she was attending the 2025 Crown Gospel Awards

The snap was shared on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Nelisiwe Sibiya stuns in a stunning green dress. Image: @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

Sana, Nelisiwe Sibiya came out, and she served some sizzling looks at the glamorous red carpet of the 2025 Crown Gospel Awards that were hosted at the ICC Durban, on 23 November 2025.

Social media has been gushing over how stunning the former Durban Gen actress, who was nominated for the NFTV Awards, looked at the awards. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star revealing her elegant green evening gown.

The former Durban Gen actress also posted pictures of her gorgeous gown on her Instagram page and wrote:

"A whole @thecrowngospelmusicawards @crowngospelmusicawards barbie. Listen! Anything for the legacy ka mom @mbokazizanele, I know how much she loved me. I remember how I wept real tears when I saw her kumemulo wami in 2023 shortly before she passed on ezongochoma imali esigcawini, travelled all the way from Durban to Esikhawini.

"I miss her so much and our little (hlebaring nkosi yami) about how I remind her of her younger self and speaking about how I always want to follow her entrance at the Crowns Red Carpet 😂 oh may your beautiful spirit continue to rest well.

"What an honour to attend this year's @thecrowngospelmusicawards @crowngospelmusicawards. I know her spirit definitely lives on, and so is the legacy. I would also like to shout out to everyone involved, congratulations, that nisayibambile, and we here go support always."

Netizens react to Nelisiwe's stunning dress

Shortly after her dress went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@brown_ginger13 said:

"At first glance, I thought this was Reason's 'love of his life,' Gigi Lamayne."

@STILESMbulazi wrote:

"UKamo Mphela bafethu. You can't convince me otherwise."

@Marlobisa_M commented:

"Mama ka Bafana always takes me out though."

nkosinathi.mntambo.90 complimented the star:

"My super amazing queen and hot."

samukele_mkhize said:

"The beauty level just keeps rising girl!"

zofo_zee responded:

"You looked amazing bbe haibo, everything."

