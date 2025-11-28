Love is booming between Sbindi Mseleku and his wife, Amahle Biyela, as they make headlines on social media

The reality TV star posted loved-up pictures of themselves at a restaurant, which went viral

These pictures were shared just after Biyela was suspected of being pregnant with Sbindi's baby

Amahle and Sbindi looked cosy at a restaurant.

Source: Instagram

Sana, love lives here! The popular South African reality TV star Sbindi Mseleku had social media buzzing after he shared loved-up pictures of himself and his Amahle Biyela on their romantic date.

On Thursday, 27 November 2025, the star who was robbed at his Ballito home recently showed Mzansi how in love he is with his wife, whom he paid lobola for in 2025. Mseleku shared photos of them together at an unknown restaurant, enjoying some quality time on his Instagram page.

These images went viral just after Biyela was suspected of being pregnant with Sbindi's child.

See the pictures below:

Netizens react to cosy pics of Sbindi and his wife

Shortly after the star shared pictures with his wife on social media, which garnered many likes, internet users couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

byongahmxasa wrote:

"I love that for her age, she is so reserved and doesn’t do things for the socials or attention."

bozzoh3 commented:

"Ukuthula kwakhe is loud. Private life is a happy life. Qhubeka Amahle, you are such a lady. So much respect for you."

1pretty_president responded:

"Yooo amahle sisi jonga we love you so much darling 😍kuvele njee kubukeke vele ubone intle lento ingu mshado."

phieokuhle replied:

"She is not a pick me type this one🙌😍❤️ I just love her energy😍❤️ Pretty hun."

itss.mo4 mentioned:

"A lot is gonna be happening in the new season!"

snaraluphiko responded:

"She’s so pretty nkosiyami 🥹 oooh kodwa Sbindi ingane."

sybo21 stated:

"Sbindi seems to have some love and respect for amahle. But because he is a playboy, he can’t be satisfied with one woman. But he does respect amahle. I like that."

dudubelindama shared:

"Is my girl baking ❤️❤️❤️ she looks like she is very, very, very down to earth this beautiful Lady."

Netizens react to Amahle Biyela's beauty.

Source: Instagram

Who is Amahle Biyela?

Reality TV star Amahle Biyela is Sbindi Mseleku's wife, whom he paid lobola for in 2025. Biyela was introduced to viewers at home during the third season of Izingane ZeSthembu, which aired early this year.

Amahle is 21 years old, and several Instagram users gushed over Amahle Biyela’s natural beauty. Others highlighted that she looked pregnant, a rumour that neither Mpumelelo Mseleku nor Amahle Biyela had confirmed at the time of writing.

Musa Mseleku reacts after son embraces polygamy

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku reacted to his son, Mpumelelo, embracing polygamy.

The businessman and reality TV star shared a picture of Sbindi and his partners, and expressed his admiration. However, it was a completely different story in the comments section as online users slammed the polygamous relationships.

