South African reality TV star Sbindi Mseleku's wife, Amahle Biyela, is seemingly pregnant

Screenshots from a video the star posted showing Biyela's big stomach went viral on social media

Many netizens were disappointed that Amahle fell pregnant after they warned her online not to

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Fans reacted to Sbindi's wife, Amahle's, seemingly pregnant belly. Image: @sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Sbindi Mseleku, is on a mission to have as many kids as possible before he turns 30! The popular reality TV star's wife, Amahle Biyela, made headlines on social media after it seemed to be pregnant in a video that went viral on social media.

Amahle Biyela has been fuelling pregnancy rumours these past months with pictures that are being posted by her hubby on social media. Recently, on Monday, 24 November 2025, an online user @Mrskillmonger1 posted screenshots from Sbindi's latest video showing Biyela's alleged pregnant belly, which quickly went viral.

Amahle's alleged pregnancy left many netizens on social media disappointed, as they have mentioned how many times they've told her not to fall pregnant for the reality TV star whose Ballito home was robbed.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Amahle's alleged pregnancy

Shortly after the post went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@RebelFleurBbe said:

"At least she was warned about him, uzikhethele lempilo."

@abigail_mabena wrote:

"Pregnancy symptoms will open up all your senses. You will realise kuthi no mahn."

@cutiie_sniggles responded:

"Being in a relationship with this guy one minute you’re slaying with your beautiful body next minute you’re pregnant ayikho I family planning la."

@inmybarbieera replied:

"She looks miserable."

@cocoa_pantha commented:

"I really thought she was gonna move smarter than this. Like just using the platform that he and his family have to get exposure (get fans/followers), then start a business or go the influencer route. She was told he is a deadbeat, even to his current gf's (Tirelo) baby."

@retired_yapper mentioned:

"Willingly getting pregnant for someone who doesn’t provide for his kids is a choice."

@NMamkhize questioned:

"I wonder what he says to these girls to convince them to get pregnant?"

Amahle Biyela's alleged pregnancy stuns fans. Image: @amahle_mgazi

Source: Instagram

Who is Amahle Biyela?

Reality TV star Amahle Biyela is Sbindi Mseleku's wife, whom he paid lobola for in 2025. Biyela was introduced to viewers at home during the third season of Izingane ZeSthembu, which aired early this year.

Amahle is 21 years old, and several Instagram users gushed over Amahle Biyela’s natural beauty. Others highlighted that she looked pregnant, a rumour that neither Mpumelelo Mseleku nor Amahle Biyela had confirmed at the time of writing.

Musa Mseleku reacts after son embraces polygamy

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku reacted to his son, Mpumelelo, embracing polygamy.

The businessman and reality TV star shared a picture of Sbindi and his partners, and expressed his admiration. However, it was a completely different story in the comments section as online users slammed the polygamous relationships.

Source: Briefly News