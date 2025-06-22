Actress Nelisiwe Sibiya, who stars on Scandal! as Sanda is celebrating her latest character on iThonga

The fan-favourite recently took to her social media account to give a shout-out to her iThonga character

South Africans have reacted to Sibiya's villain on social media and congratulated her on her nomination

Actress Nelisiwe Sibiya stars opposite Ayanda Borotho in 'iThonga'. Images: PhilMphela

Former Durban Gen actress Nelisiwe Sibiya, who stars opposite Bonko Khoza on Mzansi Magic's iThonga has embraced her latest role.

Sibiya, who was recently nominated for her role as Zamahlobo in iThonga has discussed her villain character.

Sibiya reveals in an interview with Daily Sun that this is her first villain role, and she was shocked by the negative comments she received online about her character.

The actress adds that fans took her role personally and cursed her out on her photos.

"The were insulting me because of my onscreen character. They can't differentiate between real life and the character," says the star.

The award-nominated actress also reveals that she's not focused on the negative comments she receives about her latest role.

The 32-year-old actress adds that she's grateful to be nominated for her villain role at this year's Simon Mabhunu KZN Film and Television Award.

Sibiya recently took to her Instagram account to comment on her latest role on iThonga.

The actress shared photos from her scenes on the show and captioned them: "I am watching myself of TV and I am like 'sana you can’t love a man to that extent! Kodwa ke let’s not blame uZama ngeke leliwele lenza kakhulu! Side note I love such scenes. Raw."

South Africans react to the actress's latest role

RatoNdabada said:

"I’m afraid you ate that scene."

NqobileMdladla responded:

"She knows her man is dead. She just loves to dominate and win. She loves and values power over anything or anyone. It’s dark, but I hate that I love it."

AramisNgwenya replied:

"Lol what a flex. I'm watching myself on TV 'thatha Nelly' (congratulations Nelly). Beautiful work ya'll."

HisMathematics 24 26 wrote:

"You really love carrying that gun shem. We see that."

NdulaNdlovu said:

"No, I hate zama xem (shame). But I’m happy she took a step to get cleansed and let go."

MissMkiva wrote:

"Just know you are a good actor when someone hates your character( I do). Because wow, the obsession is beyond, but you are killing it."

NoxyDoobe said:

"Bathi (they say) if you hate a character, that means that someone nailed it. Kodwa uZama angimuthandisisi kahle hle," (I don't ike zama very much).

Nontobeko 7725 wrote:

"You are stressing me Zama, because you ruined Mbali's big day."

Actress Nelisiwe Sibiya plays Zamohlubi on 'iThonga'. Images: Nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

