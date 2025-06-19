KB Motsilanyane Praised for Nailing Her Role As Wendy Sadibeng on ‘Genesis’: “Love Her So Much”
- KB Motsilanyane has been praised for her powerful performance as Wendy Sadibeng in the new Mzansi Magic drama series Genesis
- Genesis, which replaced My Brother’s Keeper, has been trending on social media for its gripping storyline, centred on the dark side of the gospel music industry
- Fans and critics, including Jabulani Macdonald, agree that KB's portrayal is award-worthy and a major reason viewers are hooked on the show
Veteran South African actress Keabetswe "KB" Motsilanyane has been given her flowers for killing her role on the latest Mzansi Magic drama series, Genesis.
Fans react to KB Motsilanyane's acting skills
Genesis has been charting social media trends since its premiere on Mzansi Magic in April 2025. The star-studded show, which replaced My Brother's Keeper after its cancellation earlier this year, has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline.
Popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald took to his X (Twitter) page to share thoughts on KB's role as Wendy Sadibeng. The commentator said the veteran actress and singer deserves an award for nailing her role on the show. The post read:
"Give KB her award 😭😭😭 my Queen is killing this role 😂😂😂🫶🏼"
Social media users shared the same sentiments with entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald. Many even admitted that they were watching Genesis because of how KB portrayed her character.
@Maya25246970 said:
"Couldn't agree with you more, I even looked for her handle so I could compliment, but I could not find it. Oh, what a true reflection of many strong, toxic mothers out there..."
@KanyoKngwendu commented:
"I hated how she treats Mpumi, but I'm starting to like her now. She is the reason we watch this nonsense of a story."
@nolumjadu wrote:
"I love her so much 😂😂 she's the reason I watch #genesismzansi."
@Mantlane00 added:
"She’s such a bad mother, but I love her so much😭😂"
@Kgomotso_Kubu18 said:
"I love her so much🤣🤣🤣🤣 Wendy is my favourite character."
@SomilaMenziwa added:
"She’s really killing this character, love her ☺️"
What you need to know about Genesis
Genesis is the new telenovela that replaced My Brother's Keeper on Mzansi Magic. The fan favourite show features some of Mzansi's biggest stars, including Baby Cele, Buyile Mdladla, Nay Maps, Gaosi Raditholo, Kealeboga Masango and KB.
Genesis focuses on the dark and competitive side of the gospel music industry, exposing the backstabbing and betrayal behind closed doors.
