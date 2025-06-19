KB Motsilanyane has been praised for her powerful performance as Wendy Sadibeng in the new Mzansi Magic drama series Genesis

Genesis, which replaced My Brother’s Keeper , has been trending on social media for its gripping storyline, centred on the dark side of the gospel music industry

Fans and critics, including Jabulani Macdonald, agree that KB's portrayal is award-worthy and a major reason viewers are hooked on the show

Veteran South African actress Keabetswe "KB" Motsilanyane has been given her flowers for killing her role on the latest Mzansi Magic drama series, Genesis.

KB Motsilanyane has been praised for her role in 'Genesis'. Image: @mamosadikb

Source: Instagram

Fans react to KB Motsilanyane's acting skills

Genesis has been charting social media trends since its premiere on Mzansi Magic in April 2025. The star-studded show, which replaced My Brother's Keeper after its cancellation earlier this year, has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline.

Popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald took to his X (Twitter) page to share thoughts on KB's role as Wendy Sadibeng. The commentator said the veteran actress and singer deserves an award for nailing her role on the show. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Give KB her award 😭😭😭 my Queen is killing this role 😂😂😂🫶🏼"

Fans react to KB Motsilanyane's acting skills

Social media users shared the same sentiments with entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald. Many even admitted that they were watching Genesis because of how KB portrayed her character.

@Maya25246970 said:

"Couldn't agree with you more, I even looked for her handle so I could compliment, but I could not find it. Oh, what a true reflection of many strong, toxic mothers out there..."

@KanyoKngwendu commented:

"I hated how she treats Mpumi, but I'm starting to like her now. She is the reason we watch this nonsense of a story."

@nolumjadu wrote:

"I love her so much 😂😂 she's the reason I watch #genesismzansi."

@Mantlane00 added:

"She’s such a bad mother, but I love her so much😭😂"

@Kgomotso_Kubu18 said:

"I love her so much🤣🤣🤣🤣 Wendy is my favourite character."

@SomilaMenziwa added:

"She’s really killing this character, love her ☺️"

KB Motsilanyane's fans react to her role in 'Genesis'. Image: @mamosadikb

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Genesis

Genesis is the new telenovela that replaced My Brother's Keeper on Mzansi Magic. The fan favourite show features some of Mzansi's biggest stars, including Baby Cele, Buyile Mdladla, Nay Maps, Gaosi Raditholo, Kealeboga Masango and KB.

Genesis focuses on the dark and competitive side of the gospel music industry, exposing the backstabbing and betrayal behind closed doors.

Viewers react to Rachel Kunutu being a drug mule

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam is not giving its viewers time to catch a break from their never-ending plot twists. Recently, netizens got to learn why their fan-favourite character Rachel Kunutu decided to return home from overseas.

Social media has been buzzing since the dramatic return of Rachel Kunutu during the episode that aired on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Kunutu is now a drug mule who returned home to Turfloop, Limpopo, with a large quantity of drugs in her stomach.

Source: Briefly News