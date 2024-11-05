The talented Nelisiwe Sibiya is the latest actress to join the cast of etv's Scandal! as Sanda

The former Durban Gen actress joined the series to shake things up for the More family

Scandal! viewers have weighed in on the new casting, and many expressed excitement for her debut

Nelisiwe Sibiya is the newest face in the gripping TV telenovela Scandal! The actress made her debut on Tuesday, 5 November 2024.

All about Nelisiwe Sibiya's character on Scandal!

Viewers are in for a treat as Nelisiwe Sibiya joined the television series. Sibiya portrays the character Sanda, who is Thapelo 'Taps' More's, played by Moses Mabuza, baby mama.

Taking to X, the official page for the show announced the news of her casting.

"NEW CAST ALERT! 🚨Introducing Sanda, is she after the More riches or ke for the sake of ngwana? Let's see how the drama unfolds."

Check out a snippet of Nelisiwe in action below:

Netizens react to Nelisiwe's casting

Fans are excited to see Nelisiwe in action. Viewers are confident that she will nail her role and shake things up for the More family.

This is how people reacted:

@RELEH_LEGOD asked:

"Can we agree that she looks different here only saw it's her when she opens her mouth."

@Sharon_R_Nyika cried:

"Good, now get rid of Nhloso, please..that guy is boring😩😩😩😩Dintle must date Linda."

@Keitu_Keitu praised:

"But she did a good job so far hey. Khumo is a good kid. Goes to a private school. She hustled. Daddy Tabs must take over now."

@ThwalasR shared:

"The Bechafela (More family) storyline is introduced far better than the Uthuli Waste (Khubeka family ). I guess having Taps as a character already made it easy."

@SLoveportrait gushed:

"You know, SCANDAL knows how to do good great female villains! If she can live up to MBALI and the mean lady that jumped off the roof. I AM HOOKED."

@Chauke_Xahumba shared:

"She's after the riches, why now after so many years."

Scandal! is getting a spinoff

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scandal! announced that they are working on something new that promises to have fans hooked.

Mlungisi Mbokazi shared the announcement of what Scandal! is working on. Briefly News got the scoop from a reliable source close to the production company that the show is getting a spinoff.

