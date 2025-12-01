On Sunday, 30 November 2025, a new photo of Thuli Phongolo flaunting her curves was reposted on X (Twitter)

The photo was one of several originally posted by Thuli Phongolo on her Instagram account on Saturday, 29 November 2025

Social media users weighed in with admiration, with some comparing her to a fellow South African singer

Thuli Phongolo flaunted her curves in a form-fitting red outfit. Image: thuliphongolo

A photo of Amapiano producer and DJ Thulisile ‘Thuli’ Phongolo left Mzansi gushing online over her stunning hourglass figure.

The actress, known for her role as Namhla Diale, the daughter of Lucy Diale and Jack Mabaso in Generations: The Legacy, previously left South Africans in awe after flaunting her curves while living her best life during a vacation in Dubai.

Thuli Phongolo flaunts her hourglass figure in new photos

On Saturday, 29 November 2025, Thuli Phongolo posted pictures of herself flaunting her banging bod while rocking a form-fitting Yagi red athleisure outfit. She captioned the post:

“A yagi girl's got the juice! 💕”

In the photos, Thuli Phongolo’s sleek Yagi outfit highlighted her curves. She wore a long-sleeve zip-up top with a hood and matching high-waisted pants that flare slightly at the bottom. Thuli P, as the multi-talented actress is also known, completed the look with glossy pointed heels in a matching pinkish-red tone.

A day after Thuli Phongolo shared the photos on her Instagram account, the entertainment and current affairs blogger MDN News reshared one of the pictures on X (Twitter), sparking a flurry of reactions. The post was captioned:

“Thuli Phongolo looks breathtaking.”

See the photo below:

Mzansi reacts to new photos of Thuli Phongolo flaunting her curves

In the comments, netizens gushed over Thuli Phongolo’s curvy structure, with several marvelling at her transformation. While Thuli Phongolo has neither confirmed nor denied undergoing cosmetic surgery to enhance her posterior, some netizens praised her surgeon for her immaculate BBL. Others likened Thuli P to songstress MaWhoo, who also previously had South Africa gushing over her beauty.

Here are some of the comments:

@BADGYALHINATA remarked:

“I can't believe how tiny she used to be 😭”

@BongiNdhlovu06 shared:

“Her BBL is immaculate. Chef’s kiss.”

@motsisi_na49616 asked:

“Why did she get a BBL when her body was already beautiful?”

@Milo0404Real asked:

“What in the MaWhoo is happening here?”

@PuleChiloane1 questioned:

“Aren't there more pressing matters you can inform the nation on?”

@MabasoAfrica retorted:

“The definition of breathtaking lost meaning then.”

@sine_qua_non__ observed:

“Her face looks different.”

@Big_Jeffery012 said:

“Looks like MaWhoo.”

@KaNondiindwa asked:

“Breathtaking?!😩😩”

SA weighed in after Thuli Phongolo showed off her hourglass figure. Image: thuliphongolo

Thuli Phongolo’s makeup transformation video sparks buzz

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Thuli Phongolo's looks have made her the topic of online discussion.

In 2024, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo stunned social media users after she showed off her makeup transformation.

A video of the Amapiano producer getting her makeup done went viral, sparking mixed reactions. Social media users were mostly underwhelmed by Thuli's look, saying she looked much older, while others claimed that the makeup didn't make a difference.

