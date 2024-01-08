Thuli Phongolo had netizens stunned by her no-makeup look

A video of the 2Faced member getting her makeup done surfaced on the internet

Mzansi is underwhelmed by Thuli's look, saying she looked much older, while others claim that the makeup didn't make a difference

Mzansi criticised Thuli Phongolo’s makeup transformation. Images: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

It appears not everyone knows the purpose of makeup; our girl Thuli Phongolo is being dragged over her looks. The DJ/ actress was captured getting her makeup done, and netizens couldn't believe how different she looked.

Thuli Phongolo gets makeup done

Another day, another slay; our girl Thuli Phongolo's makeup transformation stunned netizens. Twitter (X) user Jessica_Rarah posted a video of the former Generations: The Legacy actress getting her face beat and wig laid.

It's not every day that celebs give us an inside look into their glam transformations, and Thuli P's squad did a phenomenal job of enhancing her beauty:

The actress is constantly under fire over her suspected BBL and her seemingly improved dance moves during her performances with fellow 2Faced member, Slenda da dancing DJ.

Mzansi weighs in on Thuli P's look

Netizens weren't impressed by Thuli's no-makeup look; where some claimed she looked old, while others said the makeup didn't enhance her features:

luyolo_mad1 was disappointed:

"Imagine paying 86 million for makeup to look the same."

akreana_ said:

"I’d be mad if I paid a lot of money for hair and makeup, and I still looked the same after."

sikocnyati wrote:

"Dr Mathew Lani thinks we don’t see him!"

Meanwhile, some netizens defended Thuli and slammed the tweep who criticised the actress:

NalediSekoto defended Thuli:

"Everyone looks crazy with wig lines and just foundation all over your face. Relax."

kheamo_m said:

"The aim is to look different, that’s why we spend so much money on hair and makeup."

boyes_lydia

"She is a pretty girl nonetheless."

DJ Fresh reveals his makeup secret

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Fresh admitting that he has been doing his own makeup for over 10 years.

The What A Week (WAW) host revealed that he cannot afford a professional and opts to do his own face beat.

