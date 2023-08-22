DJ Fresh revealed that he has been doing his makeup for the past 10 years

The popular DJ and presenter posted a video applying powder, saying that he was gifted the products and has used them ever since

Mzansi reacted to Fresh's revelation, commending him for being able to beat his face

DJ Fresh was gifted makeup products over a decade ago and has been beating his face ever since as he can't afford to hire a professional. Images: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Veteran DJ and presenter, Fresh recently shared that he does his makeup before appearing on camera. The WAW! What a Week podcast shared a clip of Fresh beating his face where he said that he's been doing it for over a decade.

DJ Fresh does his makeup

In a video posted by WAW! What a Week, Fresh is seen casually beating his face with powder and a brush.

The 50-year-old DJ went on to say that he has been doing his makeup for over a decade because he cannot afford to hire a makeup artist.

"I can't afford a MUA and if you can't afford a MUA, you do your own makeup."

DJ Fresh was taught his makeup skills

Fresh revealed that he was gifted with makeup products over 10 years ago by a lady who did his makeup for SA's Got Talent. He has used the products ever since before stepping in front of the camera.

The DJ also said that his mom used to call him a "shining star" because of his talent. He referenced the phrase while doing his makeup and covering the shiny spots on his face.

Mzansi reacted to Fresh's skills praising him for learning the tricks of the trade, ___keletso___ asked if makeup is not meant to last for just a year:

"Aren’t you meant to throw away makeup after 12 months or something? Also, does he wash that brush?"

rendamtambo said:

"Multi-talented!"

mlisacrazyt commented:

"Please share the brand I want to look natural hle."

rockitman_official

"Soon you’ll be getting gigs tsa makeup!"

@JapanMagubane said:

"MUAs are very costly!"

Fresh offers a safe space on his podcast

The WAW! What a Week podcast has seen a number of our favourite celebs open up about their most troubling issues.

Briefly News reported actress Minnie Dlamini's visit where she was candid about her struggles. Actor and comedian, Tol Azz Mo also opened up about his marital issues and his plans for the future.

