DJ Black Coffee was recently pictured with his hand out while chilling with his eldest son Esona

The Grammy Awar winning music producer and his son duo were having a fancy meal while on a yacht

Social media users couldn't believe their eyes when they saw DJ Black Coffee with both his hands out

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

DJ Black Coffee surprised South African social media users when he was recently pictured with both his hands out while chilling with his son Esona.

DJ Black Coffee trended on social media after he showed his left hand. Image: @realblackcoffee and Getty Images

Source: UGC

DJ Black Coffee chills with son Esona

Social media users couldn't believe their eyes when they came across a recent picture of popular South African music producer DJ Black Coffee with both his hands out.

Anyone who follows the star knows that he always has his left hand in his pocket, even when he is performing. The star once revealed in a lengthy social media post that he was injured in an accident in the 90s.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A picture posted by Twitter user @HermainM on social media of the star hanging out with his son Esona shocked Mzansi. Many couldn't believe that the star is finally letting the world see his hand.

Mzansi reacts to DJ Black Coffee's picture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the picture of DJ Black Coffee and Esona. Many noted that the star revealed that he was going through therapy to have his hand working again.

@Ntlapho3 commented:

"Wait...am I seeing a Hand ?...did he buy a whole new arm or what"

@LungaSliq said:

"He did say he was starting to have progress with the feeling in his arm some years ago."

@Cmbulele_Mag added:

"But Coffee did say he was going through treatment for his hand, why are you surprised now?? ‍♂️"

@TboozeSA noted:

"I remember him saying the arm is healing. It will just take time. It’s a process."

Black Coffee: DJ parties with American rapper Travis Scott in Ibiza

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee's music touches everybody, and this video of him and Travis Scott in Ibiza is proof of that.

The award-winning DJ shared a video on his Twitter page where Travis Scott goes crazy during his set.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News