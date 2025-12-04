South African popular stars Kabelo and Gail Mabalane, along with their children, featured on the Clicks ClubCard Magazine cover

The controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of the coer magazine on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the stunning photo

The Mabalane family featured on a magazine cover. Image: @gailmabalane

Source: Instagram

The festive season is upon us, and it is all about spending quality time with our families. Recently, the popular stars Gail and KB Mabalane and their children found themselves being featured in one of Mzansi's biggest retail magazines.

On Thursday, 4 December 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula announced and posted a picture of the Mabalane family being featured on the Click ClubCard Magazine cover.

See the post below:

Clicks also posted the cover of the magazine on their Instagram page and captioned it:

"In our new ClubCard Magazine issue, join the Mabalane family as they share their holiday joy, get expert advice on travelling with little ones, learn facial massage routines to calm and de-puff stressed skin, and find gifting inspiration for everyone on your list! ⁣ ⁣ Read more at the link in bio⁣ ⁣ #ClicksClubCardMagazine #NewIssue #TheMabalanes."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the Mabalanes' magazine cover

Shortly after the magazine cover went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@_babybearr said:

"Zero scandals so far. Just a Black married couple with the father locked in and present. Exactly the standard our community keeps praying for."

@archiek36 wrote:

"Another wholesome family moment, Gail glowing, the kids thriving, and the dad offering his usual contribution of… background decoration. Stability comes in many forms."

@OgnifmAsimok commented:

"One day, a pansula for life will remember that he is an actual pantsu, ordained for life... Akubhonye unye Wena Musa. What a beautiful black family. No smudges, just beautiful. Black love."

@MsValoyi wrote:

"When Musa talks about Nsovo Mashaba and Mbali's child, no one calls him out because you hate rich people and you celebrate whenever something bad is said about them. When it's about Gail and Kabelo, Musa is evil. You guys are hypocrites."

KB and Gail Mabalane's family trended on social media. Image: @gailmabalane

Source: Instagram

