KB Mabalane and His Family Stun in Clicks ClubCard Magazine Festive Season Cover
- South African popular stars Kabelo and Gail Mabalane, along with their children, featured on the Clicks ClubCard Magazine cover
- The controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of the coer magazine on social media
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the stunning photo
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The festive season is upon us, and it is all about spending quality time with our families. Recently, the popular stars Gail and KB Mabalane and their children found themselves being featured in one of Mzansi's biggest retail magazines.
On Thursday, 4 December 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula announced and posted a picture of the Mabalane family being featured on the Click ClubCard Magazine cover.
See the post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Clicks also posted the cover of the magazine on their Instagram page and captioned it:
"In our new ClubCard Magazine issue, join the Mabalane family as they share their holiday joy, get expert advice on travelling with little ones, learn facial massage routines to calm and de-puff stressed skin, and find gifting inspiration for everyone on your list! Read more at the link in bio #ClicksClubCardMagazine #NewIssue #TheMabalanes."
See the post below:
Netizens react to the Mabalanes' magazine cover
Shortly after the magazine cover went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@_babybearr said:
"Zero scandals so far. Just a Black married couple with the father locked in and present. Exactly the standard our community keeps praying for."
@archiek36 wrote:
"Another wholesome family moment, Gail glowing, the kids thriving, and the dad offering his usual contribution of… background decoration. Stability comes in many forms."
@OgnifmAsimok commented:
"One day, a pansula for life will remember that he is an actual pantsu, ordained for life... Akubhonye unye Wena Musa. What a beautiful black family. No smudges, just beautiful. Black love."
@MsValoyi wrote:
"When Musa talks about Nsovo Mashaba and Mbali's child, no one calls him out because you hate rich people and you celebrate whenever something bad is said about them. When it's about Gail and Kabelo, Musa is evil. You guys are hypocrites."
3 Celebs who stunned in a magazine
- South African media personality Anele Mdoda was recently featured on the GQ South Africa magazine cover. Mdoda revealed that it was her first time being featured in this particular magazine in October 2025.
- In September 2025, actress Nomzamo Mbatha became the face of Glamour SA magazine cover for their latest issue, which many fans gushed over.
- Award-winning South African actress Lerato Mvelase and her daughters graced the cover of Bona Magazine for the January and February 2025 issue.
Gail Mabalane shows love to son on 7th birthday
In a previous report from Briefly News, Gail Mabalane recently honoured her son Khumo Mabalane on his birthday. She did this by writing a sweet message on Instagram.
The Happiness actress shared photos with her little man, celebrating his seventh birthday on her social media account. Fans and celebrity friends gathered in her comment section to shower Khumo with birthday love and cheer.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za