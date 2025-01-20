South African actress Lerato Mvelase and her daughters Nikiwe and Nkanyezi are on the cover of Bona Magazine

The star and her daughters wore matching gowns designed by Gene Hunter of Gene Hunter Original clothing

Lerato received love and praise online from her fans and followers, who said her daughters are beautiful

Lerato Mvelase and appeared on the cover of Bona Magazine with her daughters.

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning South African actress Lerato Mvelase and her daughters graced the cover of Bona Magazine for the January and February 2025 issue.

Lerato and daughters on magazine cover

The Justice Served actress and her daughters Nikiwe and Nkanyezi stunned in matching dresses designed by fashion designer Gene Hunter of Gene Hunter Original clothing.

Lerato Mvelase thanked the magazine for featuring her and her babies on the cover.

"The best part of me. Get your copy of @bona_mag and read all about it in the Jan/Feb 2025 cover. Thank you for capturing a very special part of who I am."

Check out the Instagram photos below:

Mzansi praises Lerato Mvelase

The star, with multiple awards and accolades under her name, was showered with love and praise online as her fans and followers said her daughters are absolutely adorable.

nhla_mnisi gushed:

"Rato 😍😍😍😍😍 pulling out heartstrings just like that 🥰 all my love."

dineomoeketsi exclaimed:

"Love it for you and your girlies 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼 Stunning!!!"

didie_makobane was in awe:

"Oh this is absolutely beautiful! Congratulations, @lerato_mvelase and the beautiful ladies."

anna_mabalane stated:

"The big girl looks so much like you."

avril_albetti expressed:

"Where has time gone look how big the girls are."

mslillym remarked:

"This is so beautiful 😍 congratulations for it all 😭🙏🏽 God has truly been good."

Lerato Mvelase cautions against fake TikTok account

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lerato Mvelase had warned her social media followers about a fake TikTok account created to impersonate her.

The House of Zwide actress distanced herself from the TikTok account, with 13,000 followers and is verified. Fans of the multi-award-winning actress expressed frustration over the impersonation and said they would report the account

"Guys, this is not me on @tiktok_southafrica 🙏🏾 this person is pretending to be me," she wrote.

