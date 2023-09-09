Actress Lerato Mvelase celebrated her 41st birthday by showcasing her timeless beauty

She penned a note to herself, accompanied by drop-dead gorgeous pictures, and wished herself a splendid year ahead, also revealing her age

Her post was showered with compliments from her industry colleagues and online fans who could not keep quiet about her beautiful genes

Lerato Mvelase celebrated her 41st birthday with gorgeous pictures and a note to herself that included a prayer. Images: @lerato_mvelase

Long-standing TV personality Lerato Mvelase has become the envy of women in South Africa with her perfect genes that make her look like a fictional character on her birthday on 8 September.

Leratp Mvelease celebrates 41st birthday with 4 pictures

The Mzansi Magic presenter took to her Instagram account to wish herself a happy birthday clad in a metallic-coloured silk dress.

This is what Lerato said for her birthday:

Happy birthday to me. Hello chapter 41, can’t wait to see what you have planned for me. God guide my every move, may I hear you and feel you always, and cover me from anything and anyone that is not meant for me."

Check out her pictures in the post below:

Social media wishes Lerato Mvelase a happy 41st birthday

Her online circle came in their numbers to wish the beauty a happy birthday. Compliments for her timeless beauty were the order of the day. These are some of the comments she received:

@mokoenalive said:

"Happy birthday maMvelase. Keep firing from all ends Sis Wami. AmaZulu avumile, I wish you many more years of growth and taking over! Much Love Fam."

@enhlembali_ sang for her:

"My sis better that … look at the (hotness) she’s better than yours."️

@abdul_khoza wished:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS, wishing you many more."

@nomcebo_zikode said:

"Happy birthday sthandwa."

@savitambuli commented:

"Here’s to a season of Newness. May it be a beautiful one for you Honeypot. More life, love and wisdom."

@chrispen_nyathi praised:

"Ohhhh Happy Birthday Sis Lerato. May God continue to bless you further. By the way you look 25."

@gabisilet had a wish:

"Yoh haibooo! Yoh hai, when I grow up, nami ngifuna ukuba nje."

@kennethnkosi said:

"Happy birthday HOT mama."

@pallance_dladla complimented:

"Yaaarrrrr maaan d@mn it!!!!! Happy birthday gorgeous."

