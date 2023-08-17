Award-winning US Angela Bassett turned 65 and did not look a day over 35

The Black Panther superstar was celebrated for her ageless beauty and remarkable talent

Social media users could not keep calm when they were reminded of her age

Angela Bassett was showered with compliments and praises for her 65th birthday. Images: JC Olivera, Mike Marsland/WireImage, Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Legendary actress Angela Bassett known for nailing leading roles in iconic movies like Tina Turner's biopic celebrated her 65th birthday on Wednesday, 16 August.

Social media celebrates Angela Bassett's 65th birthday

The actress's birthday was filled with love and admiration after a film media house @FilmUpdates wished her a happy birthday on its timeline:

Here is their shout-out to Angela:

Birthday wishes pour in for Angela Bassett

Social media users celebrated the actress, who is also known for her contribution to the African-American film industry:

@ctrltoby confessed:

"Angel Bassett had looked the same since I was born. I totally forgot she has birthdays."

@GoGalaFilms said:

"Happy Birthday to this timeless legend!"

@kojojuniorapp plugged:

A heroine. Go and see 'A thin line between love and hate'. Thank me later".

@theyvonnesayers said:

"Fierce beautiful talented bada*ss Queen!! Love her! Happy Birthday."

@maximumchroma nicknamed:

"The bada*ss mommy of cinema!"

@Bubble_minakie praised her:

"Black don’t crack, Angela Bassett."

@celebratingy0u celebrated her:

"Dear, @ImAngelaBassett Angela. Happy 65th Birthday Queen. We are celebrating you!"

@BrendanStar47 said:

"She deserved an Oscar for her perfect performance in 'BP' 2."

@fhalangieC23 praised:

"Now tell me something, she did what?! SHE DID THE THING! Happy Birthday Legendary Queen Angela Bassett!"

@iamapratt asked:

"How is she getting more beautiful with age?!? She is truly majestic."

@igfromthe323 said:

"Seen her in real life, that woman is gorgeous! Happy birthday Angela!"

@ToneTj142 protested:

"Happy birthday beautiful!! Should’ve won that Oscar."

