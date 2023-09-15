Lerato Mvelase has been cast in an upcoming Mzansi Magic series called Icala

The Justice Served star is said to lead the cast in the 13-part show airing in October 2023

Fans are thrilled at the news and can't wait to see the celebrated actress in a new show

Lerato Mvelase has been cast as the lead in a new Mzansi Magic show, 'Icala', premiering in October 2023. Images: lerato_mvelase

Source: Instagram

Lerato Mvelase has reportedly been cast as the lead in a new Mzansi Magic series. The Emmy-nominated actress, who plays the role of Mampho in Justice Served, will grace our screens in Icala set to premiere on 9 October 2023. Fans of the actress are excited at the news and praised Lerato for her flawless acting abilities.

Lerato Mvelase bags new acting role

In a Tweet shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Lerato is expected to lead a cast in an upcoming Mzansi Magic series.

Icala (Way'susa, Uzoy'mela), a 13-part show, will be airing on 9 October 2023.

"Lerato Mvelase leads new series. Mvelase leads a cast of new Mzansi Magic series called 'Icala.'"

The show will air on Mondays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161.

Lerato was recently nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama in the SAFTAs for her role in Justice Served. 1Magic's The River bagged 11 nominations at the award ceremony.

Mzansi amped at Lerato's new gig

Fans are excited to see Mvelase in a new show and congratulated her on the new role while also praising her acting skills:

Thisthat_Acadmy said:

"Congrats, Lerato Mvelase!"

KaraboM79183935 responded:

"She is such a good actress!"

FcSpecialist_ commented:

"Lerato is extremely talented. She’s a beauty to watch."

blivashe posted:

"I love her so much - good mess."

TsepoThibankhoe added:

"She's a good actress."

CB_Nkwana said:

"Love it for her."

BallerClosets posted:

"African Queen!"

Lerato Mvelase celebrates her birthday

Briefly News shared some details behind Mvelase's heartfelt birthday tribute to herself with a sweet note and gorgeous photos to go with it.

The actress was showered with birthday bliss from fans and colleagues who celebrated her special day and her remarkable decades-long career.

The publication also revealed some of Lerato's highlights in her acting career as well as a stint in music where she collaborated with Lento hitmaker, Professor and other musicians.

