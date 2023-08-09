1Magic's The River has made 11 impressive nominations on the 17th SAFTA awards

It boasts nominations ranging from the production, scripting and performance

The telenovela produced by Tshedza Pictures is being canned after 6 Seasons

‘The River’ has secured 11 nominations from the 17th SAFTAs the list includes the talent and the technical team. Images: @TheRiver1MagicT

The River is leaving DStv with a bang bagging 11 nominations at the 17th South African Filming and Television Awards (SAFTA) as it films its last season.

The River secures 11 SAFTA nominations

The telenovela produced by Tshedza Pictures has been nominated in different categories, which include:

Best Actress in a Telenovela - Sindi Dlathu

Best Actress in a Telenovela - Tsholofelo Matshaba

Best Actress in a Telenovela - Lawrence Maleka

Best Actress in a Telenovela - Presley Chweneyagae

Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - Telenovela

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela: Gwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo Makwarela

Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela

Best Telenovela

Most popular tv soap or telenovela (Public Vote)

The awards will take place in Sun City on 30 September. They will also be broadcasted on SABC 3 and Mzansi Magic at 7 pm.

The River filming Season 6

The show, scripted by Gwydion Beynon and Phathutshedzo Makwarela, is filming its final season since airing on 29 January 2018.

Calls for the show to end were growing as the main characters of the telenovela had started to exit or had mundane storylines. The canning was received with mixed emotions as many citizens had loyal supporters.

Mzansi reacts to The River being cancelled

Here are the mixed reactions:

@Mthobisi_Yolisa said:

"But honestly, 1magic will struggle to find a show/telenovela that will attract viewers like The River."

@sanele_sl was fed-up:

"It was supposed to end with season 1, that's where the initial story wrapped up."

@the_blue_beary was satisfied:

"It has run its course. It's given us enough. Now people can officially stop paying for DSTV."

@NkunzEmnyama7 was relieved:

"At least for us who are still watching 161 we still have a lot of seasons to watch."

Sindi Dlathu makes SAFTAs history

In another Briefly News report, Sindi Dlathu, who plays the character of Lindiwe Dikana on The River, has bagged her fifth nomination for the same role.

She will fight to win her third SAFTA for Best Actress in a Telenovela category.

