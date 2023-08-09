‘The River’ Bags 11 SAFTA Nominations Cementing Its Legacy As It Films Final Season
- 1Magic's The River has made 11 impressive nominations on the 17th SAFTA awards
- It boasts nominations ranging from the production, scripting and performance
- The telenovela produced by Tshedza Pictures is being canned after 6 Seasons
The River is leaving DStv with a bang bagging 11 nominations at the 17th South African Filming and Television Awards (SAFTA) as it films its last season.
The River secures 11 SAFTA nominations
The telenovela produced by Tshedza Pictures has been nominated in different categories, which include:
- Best Actress in a Telenovela - Sindi Dlathu
- Best Actress in a Telenovela - Tsholofelo Matshaba
- Best Actress in a Telenovela - Lawrence Maleka
- Best Actress in a Telenovela - Presley Chweneyagae
- Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela
- Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - Telenovela
- Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela
- Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela: Gwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo Makwarela
- Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela
- Best Telenovela
- Most popular tv soap or telenovela (Public Vote)
The awards will take place in Sun City on 30 September. They will also be broadcasted on SABC 3 and Mzansi Magic at 7 pm.
The River filming Season 6
The show, scripted by Gwydion Beynon and Phathutshedzo Makwarela, is filming its final season since airing on 29 January 2018.
Calls for the show to end were growing as the main characters of the telenovela had started to exit or had mundane storylines. The canning was received with mixed emotions as many citizens had loyal supporters.
Mzansi reacts to The River being cancelled
Here are the mixed reactions:
@Mthobisi_Yolisa said:
"But honestly, 1magic will struggle to find a show/telenovela that will attract viewers like The River."
@sanele_sl was fed-up:
"It was supposed to end with season 1, that's where the initial story wrapped up."
@the_blue_beary was satisfied:
"It has run its course. It's given us enough. Now people can officially stop paying for DSTV."
@NkunzEmnyama7 was relieved:
"At least for us who are still watching 161 we still have a lot of seasons to watch."
Sindi Dlathu makes SAFTAs history
In another Briefly News report, Sindi Dlathu, who plays the character of Lindiwe Dikana on The River, has bagged her fifth nomination for the same role.
She will fight to win her third SAFTA for Best Actress in a Telenovela category.
